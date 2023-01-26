Saints 2022 Position Grades: Offensive Line

Despite using a first-round pick at the position, New Orleans struggled up front offensively for a second consecutive campaign.

From 2017 through 2020, much of the offensive success of the New Orleans Saints was due to a dominant offensive line. It was a physical and athletic group that bullied defenses and allowed the offense to dictate the pace of games.

The offensive line was battered by injuries in 2021, so much so that their starting five played together for a meager 22 snaps all season. Cesar Ruiz, a 2020 first-round choice, was being labeled as a bust. Talented but oft-injured LT Terron Armstead departed in free agency during the offseason.

New Orleans addressed Armstead's loss by using their second of two first-round picks last spring on OT Trevor Penning. Respected veteran coach Doug Marrone returned to New Orleans to run the unit.

How would they do? Here's a look at how the team’s line performed in 2022.

Saints Offensive Line Grade

November 27, 2022; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) rushes against New Orleans Saints tackle Trevor Penning (70). Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Trouble started early. Penning went down in the final preseason game with a foot injury that caused him to miss 11 games. Reliable veteran G/T James Hurst would get the start at LT, where he started 16 contests. However, the entire line struggled with penalties and consistency all year.

Pass protection was a major issue early in the year. QB Jameis Winston was sacked 11 times in the first three weeks. Protection held up a little better for QB Andy Dalton over the last 13 games, but the Saints gave up at least three sacks in six contests this season.

Injuries were again a major problem in 2022. New Orleans was forced to start three backups in three different games and two reserves in three others. The shuffling up front was also costly for the running game. New Orleans ranked 22nd in average per carry and was held under 100 yards on the ground seven times this season.

One bright spot was RG Cesar Ruiz, who finally showed why the Saints drafted him in the first round. Before a foot injury knocked him out of the final three games, Ruiz was arguably the team’s most improved player of 2022. He showed terrific strength and mobility in the running game and stabilized his pass blocking.

Oct 20, 2022; Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) is blocked by New Orleans Saints offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz (51). Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

The other guard, Andrus Peat, struggled with consistency, especially in the passing game. He was the weak link in pass protection among the starters. It was something defenses exploited with great success, at least when he was on the field. Peat missed six games and most of two others with injuries. It marked the sixth time in Peat's eight-year career that he'd miss at least three outings.

Calvin Throckmorton, Josh Andrews, and undrafted rookie Lewis Kidd each saw a lot of action along the interior line. Throckmorton wasn't nearly as effective as he was with extensive action in 2021. Kidd struggled to get push as a run blocker and Andrews was a massive liability, which presented big problems for a unit that often struggled as a whole. Second-year OT Landon Young also saw extensive action in four games, including two starts. He's a quality number three tackle, but a significant downgrade to the two edge starters.

Sixth-year RT Ryan Ramczyk played in 16 of 17 games, but missed tons of practice time and was limited by a knee injury all year. He can still be a top-tier blocker but has noticeably declined since All-Pro caliber years from 2017 through 2020.

Hurst was a serviceable left tackle. However, he's better suited for a guard spot. Athletic rushers gave him fits along the edge. If the Saints move on from Peat this offseason, as expected, then Hurst would likely slide to LG while Penning takes over at LT.

Penning recovered well enough from his foot injury to suit up by Week 12. He'd see action as an extra blocker in short yardage situations and jumbo packages for five games before getting his first career start in the season finale. Penning is a mauler in the running game but extremely raw as a pass blocker.

Jan 1, 2023; New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Signed to a five-year contract extension during the season, fourth-year C Erik McCoy was the line’s best and most consistent performer. He plays with terrific strength and leverage as both a run blocker and pass protector and has the athleticism to effectively get to the edge on outside runs or screens.

A calf injury sidelined McCoy for four games and most of a fifth between Weeks 9 and 13. While he was out, the Saints had a 1-4 record and averaged less than 59 yards on the ground and 2.9 per rush. When he was in, New Orleans was 6-6 and averaged nearly 141 yards rushing with 4.7 per carry. That included 139.5 yards rushing over the last four games with Ramczyk and Peat hobbled and Ruiz out.

New Orleans still has the makings of a dominant offensive line. However, injuries handcuffed the entire unit and infuriating penalties by the position often put a short-handed offense in long yardage situations.

Saints Offensive Line Grade = D

Read More Saints News