Taking one last look at the Saints' win over the Browns, with some observations from the game and final snap counts.

The Saints came back for an early 10-point deficit on Saturday to keep their season alive for another week. It was an early Christmas present for New Orleans, who eliminated Cleveland from playoff contention in the process. Here's a closer look at the Week 16 snaps, with some observations from their win over the Browns.

Offense

Calvin Throckmorton, James Hurst, Ryan Ramczyk, Erik McCoy - 54 (100%)

The Saints offense overcame a 10-point deficit and finished out with 244 total net yards (152 rushing, 92 passing). Their run game got going in a big way, and they finished out 7-of-15 on 3rd Down. Andy Dalton wasn't sacked in this game, which is a good thing, and Calvin Throckmorton played well in relief for Cesar Ruiz.

Josh Andrews - 41 (76%)

The veteran came in for Andrus Peat after being elevated from the practice squad to see a ton of time. He could find himself starting against the Eagles.

Adam Trautman - 40 (74%)

Andy Dalton - 39 (72%)

Dalton finished 8-of-15 for 92 yards with a pick, which came after a pass intended for Juwan Johnson was tipped up in the air. It looked like it was a good ball, but Johnson couldn't get it. The lack of passing isn't a shock, and Dalton is going to be really important to what the Saints hope to do against the Eagles on Sunday.

Alvin Kamara - 38 (70%)

Kamara had another strong game, finishing with 20 carries for 76 yards and a score to go along with 2 catches for 34 yards on 4 targets. The puzzling thing is why he continues to be off of the field on 3rd Down plays and why the team isn't using him similar to what Sean Payton did.

Tre'Quan Smith - 33 (61%)

Juwan Johnson - 27 (50%)

Marquez Callaway - 26 (48%)

Taysom Hill - 25 (46%)

Hill wasn't used early on, but when he came onto the field, it helped boost the offense in a big way. He had the team's first touchdown of the game, finishing out with 9 carries for 56 yards. It's fascinating how much he can affect the game with not so many snaps.

Rashid Shaheed - 23 (43%)

Shaheed led the way in the receiving department with 4 catches for 41 yards on 5 targets. Dennis Allen said on Monday, "I can't say there's a lot that shocks me anymore with this kid based on what we've seen up to this point." He's become a legitimate weapon in the offense, and shined without the team having Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry.

Trevor Penning - 20 (37%)

Penning's work as a jumbo offensive lineman continues to impress with each week that passes. There were some plays where he absolutely dominated the defender on his assignments.

Adam Prentice - 18 (33%)

Keith Kirkwood - 16 (30%)

Kirkwood got two big looks on 3rd Down plays that didn't connect. It might not have been the best option or decision for the offense, and the wind ended up affecting at least one of the passes from Dalton. Perhaps they'll connect better in the future, but it was two tough reps.

David Johnson - 15 (28%)

Johnson finished with 7 carries for 16 yards. He was the main guy on 3rd Down plays to pick up the blitz. He also had a lone target that was caught for 8 yards and converted a New Orleans first down.

Andrus Peat - 13 (24%)

Peat left the game with an ankle injury, being carted off of the field. There's never a good time for these, and we'll just have to see where things land this week. Josh Andrews came in for his relief, and may find himself starting on Sunday.

Kirk Merritt - 3 (6%)

Landon Young - 1 (2%)

Defense

Paulson Adebo, Demario Davis, Tyrann Mathieu - 70 (100%)

The Saints defense did a pretty good job overall against Nick Chubb and the Browns offense. It wasn't perfect, and there were some maddening 3rd-and-long gains given up in the game, but they did what they needed to when it counted most. New Orleans gave up 124 yards on the ground and 125 yards through the air, as Cleveland went 7-of-16 on 3rd Down. Tyrann Mathieu might have had his best game with the Saints, as he led the way with 11 tackles (6 solo, 5 assisted). Demario Davis had 5 assisted tackles, while Paulson Adebo finished out with 2 tackles (1 solo, 1 assisted) and had a very questionable penalty called on him to help extend a Browns drive.

Cam Jordan - 61 (87%)

Jordan tied for second on the team with 7 total tackles (5 solo, 2 assisted), including a tackle for loss. He has a couple of games left to try to secure his spot as the all-time franchise sack leader, but has hit a bit of a dry spell lately.

Alontae Taylor - 60 (86%)

Taylor continues to play at a high level, finishing out with 5 total tackles (3 solo, 2 assisted) and having a pass breakup and special teams tackle. It may not be a popular take, but the Saints could have an interesting decision on their hands with Marshon Lattimore's future if they feel really confident about a Taylor-Adebo tandem.

Kaden Elliss - 54 (77%)

Elliss was the other defender to finish out with 7 tackles (5 solo, 2 assisted), notching a tackle for loss in the process. He's set to become an unrestricted free agent in March, and is someone the Saints should look at re-signing before they get to that point.

Bradley Roby - 53 (76%)

Roby had a couple of chances for picks during the game, but couldn't secure them. He had a pass breakup to go along with his 3 solo tackles.

David Onyemata - 52 (74%)

Onyemata split a sack with Kentavius Street, bringing his season total up to 4.0 sacks.

Carl Granderson - 50 (71%)

Granderson saved the day on the final Browns drive, sacking Deshaun Watson to close out the game for the Saints. It was a play where he dropped back in coverage initially as a disguise to chip the tight end, but then he recognized the play and went after Watson to bring him down. He's been playing a lot more in the lineup for the Saints.

Daniel Sorensen - 41 (59%)

Sorensen had a ton of snaps after Justin Evans got hurt, and he ended up making a key pick in the game after a great play by Alontae Taylor. We'll see how Evans progresses this week, but remember that Marcus Maye was out of action due to a shoulder injury.

Kentavius Street - 35 (50%)

Street's half sack brought him up to 3.5 on the year.

Shy Tuttle - 33 (47%)

Justin Evans - 31 (44%)

Evans left with a shoulder injury, giving reps to Daniel Sorensen. It's a bit interesting that both Sorensen and Evans played much more than P.J. Williams.

Marcus Davenport - 26 (37%)

Malcolm Roach - 16 (23%)

Chase Hansen - 15 (21%)

P.J. Williams - 14 (20%)

Chris Harris Jr. - 10 (14%)

Tanoh Kpassagnon - 9 (13%)

Special Teams (Top Reps)

Andrew Dowell, Isaac Yiadom, J.T. Gray, Daniel Sorensen - 18

For the second straight week, the impact of J.T. Gray being back was felt. He had a big downed punt from Blake Gillikin, and almost had another that went for a touchback. Special teams matter.

Chase Hansen, Ty Summers - 16

Taysom Hill - 15

