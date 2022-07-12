2022 Saints Training Camp Preview: Running Back

With a possible suspension looming over RB Alvin Kamara, here's how the running back position looks for New Orleans as they head towards training camp.

A normally productive New Orleans Saints offense tumbled to 28th in total yardage during the 2021 season. The main culprits were a never-ending series of injuries to the offensive line, the absence of All-Pro WR Michael Thomas for the year after ankle surgery, and losing QB Jameis Winston to a season-ending knee injury in week 9.

New Orleans was forced to use four different quarterbacks during the year. Without Thomas, the receiving corps was exposed for its lack of top-flight weapons. The Saints were dead-last in passing production last season. Despite a punchless passing attack, and an offensive line whose starting five appeared together for only 22 snaps all season, New Orleans ran the ball fairly well.

The running backs could not avoid the injury bug that plagued every other unit on the team. Dynamic RB Alvin Kamara missed four games with a knee injury. Mark Ingram, the franchise's all-time leading rusher, missed four contests with his own knee injury. Taysom Hill bolstered the rushing attack, picking up 270 of his 374 rushing yards in five starts at quarterback.

The Saints averaged 117 yards per game on the ground last season, ranking 15th in the NFL. However, they managed only 3.9 per rush attempt, which ranked just 28th in the league.

Led by Kamara, a five-time Pro Bowler, the unit returns intact for 2022. However, some concerning questions about the position face the Saints as they head into training camp.

Saints 2022 Training Camp Preview: Running Back

Currently on the Roster

(* = Rookie)

Alvin Kamara

Mark Ingram

Dwayne Washington

Tony Jones Jr.

Devine Ozigbo

Abram Smith*

Adam Prentice (FB)

A looming suspension for one of the NFL's best weapons

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs past Atlanta Falcons linebacker Brandon Copeland (51). Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Despite missing four games, Kamara led the Saints with a career-high 898 yards rushing in 2021. He had five games with at least 80 yards on the ground, including three 100-yard outings. Kamara also logged a career-high 240 carries, 46 more than his previous high, but ran for a career-low 3.7 yards per carry.

Kamara has proven to be an effective runner between the tackles, but is most dangerous in space. He has elite balance, vision, and burst that makes him a breakaway threat with the ball in his hands. Even with the improvements at wide receiver, Kamara's skills and versatility are still the focal point of the offense.

Defenses stacked the box against Kamara, who is the league's most versatile back. Usually the Saints would devise plans to get Kamara in space, but we saw little success with that last season. He led New Orleans in receptions, which wasn't a surprise. However, his 47 catches for 439 yards was the worst receiving output of his career by a wide margin.

An even bigger concern is a probable six-game suspension that Kamara is facing because of an offseason arrest in Las Vegas. His preliminary hearing, scheduled for August 1, has already been pushed back twice. League discipline will follow at the conclusion of the court proceedings.

When will Kamara be suspended? What will the Saints do without him? How will New Orleans use Kamara when he’s on the field?

The answer to all three of those questions is dependent on the players behind Kamara. He’s a skilled receiver who runs routes like a seasoned wideout, but the Saints need a bona fide rushing threat in the backfield to effectively line up Kamara as a receiver while maintaining balance.

How much does Mark Ingram have left?

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II (14) runs past Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

A first-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Saints out of Alabama, Ingram was one of the team’s offensive stars until leaving as a free agent in 2019. He left as the franchise's all-time leader in rushing touchdowns and carries, but just 89 yards short of Deuce McAllister's all-time franchise lead in rushing yardage.

A mid-season trade with Houston reunited Ingram with his former team and with Kamara, a friend and protégé since 2017. Ingram had a solid year in his return to New Orleans, rushing for 260 yards and catching 20 passes for another 138 in seven games.

Ingram was most effective during the first two games that Kamara was sidelined by a knee injury, accounting for 221 yards from scrimmage in those contests. After that, Ingram was hampered by a knee injury of his own that limited his effectiveness and sidelined him for four games.

A rugged runner with excellent vision and cut-back ability, Ingram is now the franchise's all-time leader in rushing yards, carries, and rushing touchdowns. His 51 rushing scores are only four ahead of Kamara, a player he’s mentored since his rookie year.

One of only four backs in franchise history to have multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons, Ingram may need to be that player again, at least briefly, for the Saints in 2022.

The 32-year-old Ingram is entering his 12th NFL season. He’s still effective between the tackles and is an underrated receiver out of the backfield. However, it's not known if he can still carry the brunt of the rushing load if Kamara misses time.

Special Teams Star

New York Giants linebacker Reggie Ragland (55) misses the tackle on New Orleans Saints running back Dwayne Washington (24). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Dwayne Washington enters his fifth year with New Orleans. The 28-year-old Washington has 245 yards rushing with the Saints. Despite a team desperate for offensive playmakers, Washington saw just four carries for 16 yards over 14 games last year.

While Washington adds little offensively, he remains one of the NFL's best special teams players. He’s especially outstanding on kick coverage for a New Orleans unit among the league's best in that capacity.

Washington's roster spot could still be in jeopardy despite his special teams value. Three young backs vying for roster spots must also show that they can match Washington's special teams contributions. If they do, then Washington needs to show that he has some value on offense during preseason games to justify a roster spot.

Second-year fullback Adam Prentice may also see his job on the line. The Saints are one of the few teams who still regularly use a fullback. However, Taysom Hill is moving to a motion tight end role and adds great value as a rusher. Tight end Adam Trautman can also line up in the backfield as a lead blocker. Prentice must improve as a lead blocker and bring some check-down skills as a receiver for a roster spot.

Backup Battle

New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. (34) is tackled by Buffalo Bills defensive end Mario Addison (97). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

Undrafted out of Notre Dame in 2020, Tony Jones Jr. spent most of his rookie year on the practice squad. He finally got an opportunity in the 2020 season finale at Carolina, but an injury forced him out of the game after a strong early start.

Jones was impressive enough last preseason that New Orleans moved on from established veteran backs Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman. He had a solid start to the regular season, rushing for 77 yards in four games behind Kamara. An ankle injury would then take him out of action for five straight games and six of eight contests.

Upon his return, Jones just wasn't able to add a spark to a struggling New Orleans offense. He had only 142 yards rushing in 11 games, averaging a paltry 2.7 yards per carry. Jones added even less as a receiver, catching only 5 passes for 29 yards.

The 24-year-old Jones has a good build at 5'11” and 224-Lbs. He’s shown the ability to be a decisive runner between the tackles, but must exhibit that more consistently and improve his receiving skills to be an effective complementary back.

New Orleans Saints running back Devine Ozigbo (28) during minicamp at the Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY

Another player in his second stint with the Saints is RB Devine Ozigbo. An undrafted signee out of Nebraska in 2019, Ozigbo was released despite a solid preseason performance for New Orleans. He had 12 receptions for 65 yards and 28 rushing yards in three seasons for Jacksonville before being re-signed by the Saints late last year.

Ozigbo has a solid build at 6-feet and 225-Lbs., has burst to equal his power, and is a good receiver out of the backfield. Unlike his first stint in New Orleans, he’s also developed into an adequate special teams contributor. Despite his measurables, however, he has just 24 offensive touches in three seasons.

The 25-year-old Ozigbo has the skill set that the Saints look for in their backs. He’ll have to show in camp and preseason that he’s capable of reading the blocks in front of him to find open running lanes.

New Orleans Saints running back Abram Smith (33) runs drills during minicamp at the Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie RB Abram Smith was instrumental in Baylor’s 2021 Big 12 championship last season. He led the conference with a school-record 1,601 rushing yards, fourth in the FBS, while scoring 12 touchdowns. Despite the fabulous production, Smith went undrafted this spring.

Not an explosive back, Smith has just average burst through the hole and isn’t particularly elusive. His upright running style gives an easier target for tacklers. He also didn’t add much as a receiver, catching just 13 passes for 75 yards, and isn’t creative in the open field. Two knee injuries early in his career raises concerns, contributing to only one year of production.

Smith is a one-cut downhill runner with an aggressive mentality. He showed much better comfort level at running back as his senior season progressed. Runs with great vision and has a natural feel for cutback lanes. He attacks defenders and initiates contact with good pad level.

Smith has good balance to fight for extra yardage. He sets up blocks like a seasoned veteran and finishes every run with strength. Smith has some value on passing downs because of his ability to pick up a blitz. He could develop into a solid check-down option as a receiver because of his north-south running style.

Currently, there is no timetable on when Alvin Kamara could be suspended. Whenever it happens, Ingram and the others will need to provide production for the Saints to maintain a balanced attack.

New Orleans showed some confidence in Ingram's ability to still produce at a high level, along with the young backs behind him, by not prioritizing the position this offseason. However, the Saints still met with RB Sony Michel and gave veteran David Johnson a tryout during mini-camp.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41). Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Kamara is one of the top offensive players in the league, but his potential suspension casts a huge shadow over the entire unit. Ingram is one of the franchise's greatest players, but there is a question whether he can still produce at a high level for an extended period on the back part of his career.

Expect Smith, Ozigbo, and Jones to get important reps during early camp practices and preseason. If they show that they aren't capable of being productive performers if called on, then the Saints will most likely explore a trade for a proven back before the start of the season, or scour the waiver wire after other teams make their cuts.

Read More Saints News