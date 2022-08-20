The Saints had over 20 players out of the lineup against the Packers on Friday night. Most of it was by design, as the vast majority of starters did not suit up. However, it still gave us a good look at some areas that we wanted and needed to see from New Orleans. Penalties and turnovers ended up being a major downfall for the team that led to their 20-10 loss in Green Bay.

Here's some of the things we learned from the Saints.

Trevor Penning Rebounded

This was a very encouraging thing to see. It was far from perfect, but the good news is that Penning had a much better game than he did against the Texans. Sometimes, all you can ask for is improvement. There were evidences of him getting better in pass protection, and he was very dominate against the run. However, there were also some moments where he got beat with speed off the edge.

James Hurst's foot injury is reportedly not significant, but it's still something worth paying attention to. Hurst should be rolling into Week 1 as the team's starter, but Penning will need to be ready just in case.

Down to His Last Strike?

Ian Book certainly didn't have the game he wanted. Another botched snap was the big turnover, as the pick he threw saw Taysom Hill slip on his route. However, it still counts against him. We said last week following the Texans game that Book needed to bounce back in a big way, and he had a full game of work to do it. Unfortunately, he didn't really deliver.

As of now, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Saints rolling into the season with just two quarterbacks on the active roster with Book as the odd man out. At this point, he might be playing for a spot on the practice squad against the Chargers. This will be Book's most important week.

Veterans Making a Stand

Jon Bostic and Eric Wilson were two veterans who helped their case for the final roster in a big way. Bostic ended up leading the team in tackles, and Wilson was in on another turnover for the second straight week. Chase Hansen ended up getting a little shaken up during the game.

The big concern for New Orleans is around Pete Werner and his groin injury, but Wilson might have proven that he at least can get a shot to start alongside Demario Davis in Week 1 if it lingers on. Demario Davis and Kaden Elliss are the other guarantees at the linebacker spot, and Andrew Dowell should be the other. It may end up being Bostic or Wilson as the fifth option, depending on what happens with Werner.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers is upended by New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. (34) on a punt return during their football game on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 20-10.Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packers Vs Saints 081922 3465 Ttm

RB3 Picture is Clear

Tony Jones Jr. is in the driver's seat for the third running back spot on the roster after Friday. You saw him do things in all facets of the game in special teams, running, and receiving. He had a tough and slow start to training camp, but ended up coming on in a big way to remind us all why he made Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman expendable last season.

The question now focuses on what the team does beyond Jones Jr. Dwayne Washington didn't play last night due to injury, and would have the best special teams upside between him, Devine Ozigbo, and Abram Smith.

UDFA Outlook Cloudy

This could be the second straight year that we see the Saints not having an undrafted rookie make the roster. Whether you deem that as a good thing or bad thing, it does say a lot. Lucas Krull and Abram Smith were two players that looked to have the best roster outlook going into training camp. However, they haven't exactly done anything that's screamed a need for a roster spot. Both could end up on the practice squad.

Lewis Kidd was my dark horse to make the roster, and he might flirt with it. Last night ended up being a strong game for the Montana State product. There's still some things he has to work on in pass protection, but he held his own during the game for the most part. At worst case, he's on the practice squad. Nephi Sewell would be another player to single out as someone who could and should be on the practice squad.

Quick Hits

Blake Gillikin said that the 81-yard punt was the longest he's ever had on any level he's played.

Dennis Allen purposefully called a timeout at the end of the first quarter to give Wil Lutz a better chance at the 59-yard field goal. It ended up paying off in a big way. That kick would have been good from at least 64 yards.

Overall, the Saints special teams has been a real bright spot throughout camp and the preseason, and it's a big nod to Phil Galiano and Darren Rizzi. Rizzi interviewed for the Saints head coaching spot in the offseason, and he might be someone to keep an eye on if the team has another successful season.

Chris Olave said after the game that he found some open space on his route. Dennis Allen said it was part of the concept of how he was supposed to run the route, saying he did a good job of selling the double move. He had a great week of practice, and has only gotten better as things have moved along.

Malcolm Roach was one of the standouts from practice this week, and he ended up having a pretty noticeable impact during the game. The roughing the passer penalty was a bad look, and it ended up leading to a Packers touchdown. However, Roach catching a groove lately is what you want to see. It may come down to him or Albert Huggins for the final roster.

The Saints run defense was pretty bad on the evening, and that's never a good look. The play where the team got fooled on a Danny Etling keeper was certainly a blunder.

