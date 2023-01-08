The regular season finale from the Superdome sees the Saints welcoming the Panthers to town.

The Saints (7-9) close out the season hosting the Panthers (6-10) on Sunday. The game doesn't hold much meaning, as both teams are out of the playoff mix. However, Dennis Allen's squad is looking to finish strong and go 4-0 out of their bye week. It's also worth paying attention to today's action, as we'll get a clearer picture of their opponent outlook after this afternoon's slate of games.

Welcome to our Week 18 game thread, and stay updated with all of the action from the Superdome.

Scoring

Saints, 25-yard touchdown reception by Chris Olave from Andy Dalton (8-75, 3:59), 7-0

Panthers, fumble recovery by Michael Jordan in the end zone after 2-yard run by Sam Darnold (14-82, 8:15), 7-7

Panthers, 42-yard field goal by Eddy Pineiro (6-31, 1:20), 10-7

Big Saints Plays

Daniel Sorensen picks off Sam Darnold late in the game.

Alvin Kamara sheds a tackler to make something out of nothing.

Demario Davis makes an excellent play on the first Panthers play late in the game.

Pete Werner. Good at football.

Tyrann Mathieu shuts down the Panthers near the goal line.

Rashid Shaheed is just fun to watch each week.

Alvin Kamara goes for 22.

David Onyemata shuts down the Panthers ground attack on 3rd Down.

Alvin Kamara with a big run on 3rd Down.

Chris Olave gets into the end zone and goes over 1,000 for the year.

Saints News From the Week