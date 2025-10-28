Saints News Network

Blockbuster Steelers-Saints Trade Idea Makes No Sense For New Orleans

The Steelers need to add a star wide receiver, but it likely won't be Chris Olave...

Zach Pressnell

Oct 26, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA: New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA: New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) is tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean (35) during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints are bound to be sellers at the trade deadline this season. After eight weeks, they sit right near the bottom of the league with a 1-7 record, and they recently benched quarterback Spencer Rattler in favor of rookie Tyler Shough.

The Saints have a lot of intriguing trade candidates on their team right now. There are certainly a handful of players that contending teams could call and inquire about.

FanSided's Christopher Kline recently suggested the Saints could trade star wide receiver Chris Olave to the Pittsburgh Steelers this year.

Saints would be foolish to trade Chris Olave to Steelers

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olav
Oct 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) runs with the ball after making a catch against Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

"Chris Olave has quietly put together a productive season for the New Orleans Saints, on track for his third 1,000-yard campaign in four years," Kline wrote. "The Saints aren't generating a ton of explosive plays with Spencer Rattler at QB, but Olave has the speed and shiftiness to win on a variety of different routes and generate yards after the catch. The Saints aren't traditionally known as deadline sellers, but a 1-7 record and a clear tanking mandate, combined with Olave's affordable 2026 salary, could put him in the trade crosshairs.

"Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers offense has stalled out in back-to-back weeks, ramping up the pressure to put another quality playmaker in Aaron Rodgers' orbit. Olave dealt with injuries last season, but he's one of the brightest young wideouts in the NFL and has a chance to contribute meaningfully to Pittsburgh's success long after Rodgers has retired. Line him up opposite DK Metcalf, and the Steelers' offense takes on a whole new dimension."

This idea would make a lot of sense for the Steelers. Pairing Olave next to DK Metcalf would give them one of the best wide receiver duos in football.

But it makes no sense for the Saints.

New Orleans is seemingly working on a contract extension with Olave, according to the man himself. Olave is under contract next season after the Saints picked up his fifth-year option.

Given the fact that New Orleans is actively working on a new contract, it makes no sense to trade him. This idea for the Steelers seems quite unrealistic at this point. Instead, Rashid Shaheed is a name to watch.

More NFL: Saints Hit Jackpot; Rookie Quietly Emerging As Star

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News