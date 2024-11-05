Saints News Network

BREAKING: Saints Trade Away Starting Cornerback

Marshon Lattimore's career in New Orleans is over.

John Hendrix

Sep 29, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) on the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) on the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

Marshon Lattimore's time with the Saints is over. New Orleans has traded away their starting corner to the Commanders. They're getting a nice haul from Washington in exchange for him.

Marshon Lattimore Trade Terms

Saints get: Washington's 3rd Round, 4th Round and 6th Round (Saints' original pick) pick
Commanders get: Marshon Lattimore, 5th Round pick

There were a lot of rumors regarding Lattimore that surfaced on Tuesday morning, with four teams being heavily in the mix. Those teams were the Ravens, Chargers, Commanders and Chiefs.

New Orleans maintained that they weren't going to have a fire sale and had a relatively lukewarm attitude regarding trading players. Lattimore was one of their most tradable assets, however. They were seeking Day 2 compensation. After firing Dennis Allen, the Saints certainly can look some to the future, and Lattimore won't be in those plans.

Published |Modified
John Hendrix
JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

Home/News