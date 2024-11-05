BREAKING: Saints Trade Away Starting Cornerback
Marshon Lattimore's time with the Saints is over. New Orleans has traded away their starting corner to the Commanders. They're getting a nice haul from Washington in exchange for him.
Marshon Lattimore Trade Terms
Saints get: Washington's 3rd Round, 4th Round and 6th Round (Saints' original pick) pick
Commanders get: Marshon Lattimore, 5th Round pick
There were a lot of rumors regarding Lattimore that surfaced on Tuesday morning, with four teams being heavily in the mix. Those teams were the Ravens, Chargers, Commanders and Chiefs.
New Orleans maintained that they weren't going to have a fire sale and had a relatively lukewarm attitude regarding trading players. Lattimore was one of their most tradable assets, however. They were seeking Day 2 compensation. After firing Dennis Allen, the Saints certainly can look some to the future, and Lattimore won't be in those plans.