Saints News Network

Get Ready! What You Need to Know Ahead of the Bucs-Saints Kickoff In Week 6

The Saints haven't beat the Bucs at home in a few years, and a lot of pressure is on New Orleans to break their losing skid.

John Hendrix

Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) celebrates with wide receiver Chris Olave (12) after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) celebrates with wide receiver Chris Olave (12) after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Saints (2-3) host the Bucs (3-2) in the Superdome for a big NFC South matchup in Week 6. New Orleans has lost three straight and has to find a way to get back into the win column, but Tampa clearly will have other plans looking to rebound following their overtime loss to the Falcons. Sunday should be a pretty interesting atmosphere, as rookie Spencer Rattler gets the start in place of the injured Derek Carr. Here's our Pregame Report.

Week 6 Saints Pregame Report vs. Bucs

The Saints will lean heavily on rookie Spencer Rattler to get a win in Week 6
Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen watches play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

All-Time Series: The Saints lead the all-time regular season series 40-24, with Tampa winning 3 out of the last 4 matchups. The Bucs also have one postseason win over the Saints from the 2020 season.

Where to Watch: FOX (12:00 p.m. CT) - Adam Amin, Greg Olsen and Pam Oliver (field reporter)

Where to Stream: FuboTV, YouTube, Saints App, NFL+

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter); SIRIUSXM: Bucs Feed | Saints Feed

Referee: Clete Blakeman

Current Lines: Bucs -3.5 (O/U at 42)

Jersey Combo: Black jerseys, Black pants

Last 5 Matchups

The Saints defense looks to frustrate Baker Mayfield to get a win
Dec 31, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
  • 12/31/23 - Saints 23, Bucs 13
  • 10/1/23 - Bucs 26, Saints 9
  • 12/5/22 - Bucs 17, Saints 16
  • 9/18/22 - Bucs 20, Saints 10
  • 12/19/21 - Saints 9, Bucs 0

Broadcast Map (via 506sports): FOX has the doubleheader this week, and the Saints-Bucs game is projected in green. Naturally, check your local listings to make sure you'll get this one and can plan accordingly.

Saints-Bucs game is projected in green.
Saints-Bucs game is projected in green. / 506sports

Saints Notes and Storylines for Week 6

Spencer Rattler makes his NFL debut
Aug 25, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (18) during the warmups before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

RATTLER READY TO ROLL: The last time a Saints rookie started for New Orleans didn't go so well (Ian Book), but that was also a weird season and game. There's tons of excitement surrounding Spencer Rattler making his first start, especially in front of the Superdome crowd. Dennis Allen said this week that Rattler gave the team the best chance of winning, and the confidence level that they both have is high.

There's no limitations on Rattler going into this one, so it'll be fascinating to see how he does. We'll see how New Orleans runs their scripted plays to get a feel for how things operate. There's a lot that needs to go right for the Saints offensively, and Rattler will get another shot on Thursday night assuming something catastrophic doesn't happen.

DEFENSIVE REBOUND: The Saints defense is coming off a game to forget, even if they have put up solid red zone numbers. In a game where New Orleans needs to generate additional opportunities, the defense is going to play a huge part in ensuring they stop the losing. Getting pressure after Baker Mayfield will be key in this game, and honestly just getting off to a decent start will go a long way to help build confidence in this one. They need to play up a level.

Week 6 Saints-Bucs Coverage

Published
John Hendrix
JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

Home/News