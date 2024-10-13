Get Ready! What You Need to Know Ahead of the Bucs-Saints Kickoff In Week 6
The Saints (2-3) host the Bucs (3-2) in the Superdome for a big NFC South matchup in Week 6. New Orleans has lost three straight and has to find a way to get back into the win column, but Tampa clearly will have other plans looking to rebound following their overtime loss to the Falcons. Sunday should be a pretty interesting atmosphere, as rookie Spencer Rattler gets the start in place of the injured Derek Carr. Here's our Pregame Report.
Week 6 Saints Pregame Report vs. Bucs
All-Time Series: The Saints lead the all-time regular season series 40-24, with Tampa winning 3 out of the last 4 matchups. The Bucs also have one postseason win over the Saints from the 2020 season.
Where to Watch: FOX (12:00 p.m. CT) - Adam Amin, Greg Olsen and Pam Oliver (field reporter)
Where to Stream: FuboTV, YouTube, Saints App, NFL+
Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter); SIRIUSXM: Bucs Feed | Saints Feed
Referee: Clete Blakeman
Current Lines: Bucs -3.5 (O/U at 42)
Jersey Combo: Black jerseys, Black pants
Last 5 Matchups
- 12/31/23 - Saints 23, Bucs 13
- 10/1/23 - Bucs 26, Saints 9
- 12/5/22 - Bucs 17, Saints 16
- 9/18/22 - Bucs 20, Saints 10
- 12/19/21 - Saints 9, Bucs 0
Broadcast Map (via 506sports): FOX has the doubleheader this week, and the Saints-Bucs game is projected in green. Naturally, check your local listings to make sure you'll get this one and can plan accordingly.
Saints Notes and Storylines for Week 6
RATTLER READY TO ROLL: The last time a Saints rookie started for New Orleans didn't go so well (Ian Book), but that was also a weird season and game. There's tons of excitement surrounding Spencer Rattler making his first start, especially in front of the Superdome crowd. Dennis Allen said this week that Rattler gave the team the best chance of winning, and the confidence level that they both have is high.
There's no limitations on Rattler going into this one, so it'll be fascinating to see how he does. We'll see how New Orleans runs their scripted plays to get a feel for how things operate. There's a lot that needs to go right for the Saints offensively, and Rattler will get another shot on Thursday night assuming something catastrophic doesn't happen.
DEFENSIVE REBOUND: The Saints defense is coming off a game to forget, even if they have put up solid red zone numbers. In a game where New Orleans needs to generate additional opportunities, the defense is going to play a huge part in ensuring they stop the losing. Getting pressure after Baker Mayfield will be key in this game, and honestly just getting off to a decent start will go a long way to help build confidence in this one. They need to play up a level.
Week 6 Saints-Bucs Coverage
- Saints Announce Saturday's Transactions Ahead Of NFC South Clash With Buccaneers
- Saints Activating Talented Running Back Off Injured Reserve For Week 6
- Keys to the Game: What the Saints Need to Do to Manufacture a Win Over The Bucs
- Saints Rookie Quarterback Confident Going Into First Start and Ready to Cut It Loose In Week 6
- Saints Pass Defense Key To End Losing Streak In Buccaneers Matchup
- Discover Which Saints Stars Are Sidelined for Week 6 Showdown Against the Bucs!
- Saints Run Defense Must Wake Up And Shut Down Buccaneers As NFC South Foes Face-Off
- A Look at How Saints Rookie Quarterbacks Have Historically Fared in Their First Start
- NFL Week 6: Will You Get To Watch the New Saints Quarterback Play the Bucs On Sunday?
- Why You Should Be Excited About Rookie Spencer Rattler Starting for the Saints In Week 6