Inside Look: Top Intel From Saints Training Camp Practice Day 13
Notes and nuggets from Day 13 of Saints training camp.
IRVINE -- We wrap up our Day 13 coverage of Saints training camp with all of the final takeaways and observations from Thursday's practice. Be sure to get caught up on our attendance notes and then quarterback performance before diving into our extra point.
LAGNIAPPE
- During our goal line looks, Landon Young got work as the jumbo lineman. It's the first time we've seen that.
- Starting looks on the offensive line included Taliese Fuaga, Lucas Patrick, Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz and Trevor Penning. Penning had a pretty tough day after the scuffle.
- I thought Bryan Bresee had a strong day of practice. He was blowing up the interior on one series, giving Cesar Ruiz a good bit of problems. I've seen him get a few more first-team snaps over the past few days.
- Kick returners who will likely see a good bit of action on Saturday included Jordan Mims, James Robinson, Jamaal Williams, Alontae Taylor, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Taysom Hill.
- Here's a look at the primary return formation: Cedrick Wilson Jr., D'Marco Jackson, Johnathan Abram, J.T. Gray, Will Harris, Khaleke Hudson, Roderic Teamer, Adam Prentice and Isaiah Foskey.
- Conversely, here's the primary cover team look (left to right): Jordan Howden, Cedrick Wilson Jr., D'Marco Jackson, Kool-Aid McKinstry, J.T. Gray, Johnathan Abram, Khaleke Hudson, Adam Prentice, Will Harris and Roderic Teamer.
- No kicks or punts today, but the Saints worked plenty on their special teams formations on Thursday.Inside Look: Top Intel From Saints Training Camp Practice Day 13
- Attacking the middle of the field is something we've seen a lot more from the Saints offense in training camp, and the red zone is no different. I noticed Alvin Kamara getting a few more looks there too.
- We've pointed out plenty about the impact the Saints offensive coaching staff has made, and Derek Carr echoed that after practice. Carr said, “I love the run game. The way they teach things and say things I’ve never heard before.” He likes the play action and the way they call the game. He has been impressed with the operation and the way Klint Kubiak has been. Everyone is saying and seeing the exact same thing while being intentional and intense.
- Carr says he would like to play Saturday night against the Cardinals, getting out there to hear Klint Kubiak’s voice, substitutions and such.
- The Saints travel to Arizona on Friday for their preseason opener against the Cardinals. For some like undrafted rookie Kyle Hergel, it's his first NFL game ever. He says he looks up to Lucas Patrick a lot and has been learning a lot from him. Carr compared him to Richie Incognito in terms of his football skill.
- Dennis Allen says he hasn’t had any communication with the players on who is playing and starting. They’ll discuss today and inform them later.
- Allen said that he knew Pete Werner's extension was in the works. He called him a cornerstone piece to the defense. He looked sharp early on in camp, but a shoulder injury is holding him back right now. Still, New Orleans felt strong enough to lock him up. Paulson Adebo should also get strong consideration.
- “It’s going to have to be,” Allen said on whether six receivers are enough for the Cardinals game. There's plenty of injuries right now, but we hope we don't see a lot of Chris Olave.
- Allen says Marshon Lattimore is going through the rehab process when asked about an update on him. He said he’s been out here and been engaged and has been pleased with what he’s seen out of Lattimore and that he’s eager to get him back. Lattimore has been a frequent observer of practice.
