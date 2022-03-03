Dolphins GM Chris Grier Confirms Call to Saints About Sean Payton

Sean Payton wasn't gone long from the Saints, but that apparently didn't stop the Miami Dolphins from making a call to New Orleans regarding his availability.

Things first swirled from Pro Football Talk on Monday, who reported that Miami was attempting to pursue Sean Payton and Tom Brady.

Per multiple sources, and as first revealed on Monday’s PFT Live, the Dolphins planned to pursue Sean Payton to be the coach and Tom Brady to be the starting quarterback. The plan was scrapped after Brian Flores filed his lawsuit against the NFL generally and the Dolphins, Giants, and Broncos specifically.

PFT's Mike Florio followed that up on Tuesday by reporting that a call from the Dolphins was made to Jeff Ireland, who reportedly ran it up to Mickey Loomis.

The response was simple, "Don't bother."

At the Scouting Combine this week in Indianapolis, ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques revealed on Wednesday that general manager Chris Grier said the Dolphins reached out to the Saints to inquire about Payton's availability, but New Orleans blocked any potential move. This all came before Miami hired Mike McDaniel.

It's not surprising that teams would make calls about Sean Payton, and it feels like due diligence more than anything. However, Payton's next endeavor is going to be broadcasting of some kind. Both FOX and Amazon are in talks with Payton, and he should have a very successful time in the booth, wherever he ultimately ends up.

After 2022, we'll see if Payton wants to come back into coaching. We've seen coaches like Tony Dungy and Bill Cowher leave only to never come back. Payton could very well be in that category too, citing that he wanted to tackle a new challenge in his life. Depending on his pay, it might make it hard to leave broadcasting to come back to the full demands of coaching a team. Also, New Orleans will be entitled to compensation should he return in the next couple of years.

