Former Saints Legends Show Strong Support For Aaron Glenn As Head Coach
Saints Hall of Famers Drew Brees and Reggie Bush have recently publicly endorsed Aaron Glenn as their top choice for the next head coach of the Saints.
The former teammates interviewed with media to support Glenn's candidacy as he interviewed with New Orleans this week. Glenn, 52, has the experience, leadership qualities, and understanding of New Orleans culture that make him an excellent candidate for the Saints' opening.
Drew Brees' Endorsement
Drew Brees, who played with Glenn in 2008 and was still on the team when Glenn joined the Saints' coaching staff in 2016, has named "Aaron Glenn as his top pick" for the head coach position, according to reporter Chrissy Froyd.
Does Brees' endorsement carry a significant weight within the New Orleans front office? Remember, the brain trust will listen to the franchise's legendary quarterback, but to what extent?
Although Brees had firsthand experience working with Glenn, would Mickey Loomis and the search committee consider his blessing?
Reggie Bush's Support
Drew's backfield mate, Reggie Bush, threw his support hat into the ring for Aaron Glenn. Bush said, "You're seeing how much he's changed this defense this year. Even with the injuries that they've had, they're still playing at a high level. I think it's the ultimate testament for a coach, whether you're a good coach or not."
What Glenn Brings
Proven Leadership
Glenn is the defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions. Despite losing Aidan Hutchinson for the season and dealing with significant injuries in the Lions' secondary, his performance has been remarkable.
The former NFL player has managed to keep his unit competitive despite these challenges. Additionally, the team achieved a 15-2 record, securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.
Defensive Expertise
Reggie Bush emphasized the importance of having an elite defense, drawing parallels to the Saints' 2009 Super Bowl-winning season. He believes Glenn can elevate the Saints' defense to that level if given the opportunity.
"I think what A.G. brings to the table is exactly what New Orleans needs, Bush remarked. "We got to get our defense back to this, that attacking style of play, and we have good offensive weapons."
He's A Player's Coach and Relatable
Each season, we would hear the term of being a "player's coach" mentioned during the hiring process. Meaning? He understands the nuances of his players because Glenn was once in their shoes as a player.
Bush noted, "Those guys will know that he's not only a coach, but he's a guy who played too."
Glenn told Ryan Clark and his Pivot Podcast co-hosts these words last season:
"And today's coaching, man, you have to be relatable," Glenn stated. "The players have to be able to sit down and talk to you and have a conversation. Man, there are so many players I'll talk to this day. Say, man, I've never had a chance to just sit and talk with a coach. I've never had a chance to have interaction and confrontation with a coach."
Some people have a natural gift for building relationships with young professional players, while others may need to develop this skill over time. Glenn possesses this ability.
Two examples that support this are the development of defensive backs Marshon Lattimore and C.J. Gardner-Johnson during their time in New Orleans.
Lattimore became the 2017 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year and is considered an elite cornerback in the league. Though CJ Gardner-Johnson may not match Lattimore's talent, his intense style of play is recognized in the NFL for being a disruptive force.
Glenn mentored C.J. from high school until the Saints drafted the Florida product in 2019.
Mutual Respect For The Who Dat Nation
Bush stressed, "When you go to New Orleans, when you coach in New Orleans, you need to understand the culture down there." Glenn knows the Who Dat Nation after one season as a player in 2008 and several years as a defensive assistant coach from 2016 to 2020.
New Orleans has a rich and distinctive culture that Glenn fits in well.
Brees, Bush, and former teammate Jonathan Vilma all believe that Aaron Glenn has the right coaching experience, playing history, and familiarity with the Saints organization, making him an excellent candidate to lead the team forward.
Does Mrs. Benson, Mickey Loomis, and others in the Saints front office agree?
We shall see.
ICMYI: Saints Head Coach Interview Tracker
Aaron Glenn, DC, Lions (source | story) Interview Complete
One of the top-tier candidates for the Saints in this hiring cycle, Glenn appears to be the frontrunner for the job right now. He was a coach and player in New Orleans (as well as being drafted by the Jets), so the ties and familiarity will be something that plays to Glenn's advantage here. He has to say yes to whatever job is offered to him, and going in this direction feels familiar and likely.
Joe Brady, OC, Bills (source | story)
Brady and Kellen Moore were in my next-tier of candidates when I previewed potential hires. Brady is also familiar with the Saints, as he was in the building from 2017-2018 as an offensive assistant, and obviously has a strong resume with Josh Allen in Buffalo and what he did at LSU with Joe Burrow and that talented team. He was the betting favorite at one point.
Kellen Moore, OC, Eagles (source | story)
Moore's been an offensive coordinator with three different teams, and the Eagles have obviously thrived under him. Moore's most notable stop came with the Cowboys from 2019-2022, and then he had a brief stint with the Chargers in 2023. Philly's success, or lack thereof, in the postseason will rest heavily on what Moore can showcase.
Mike Kafka, Assistant Head Coach/OC, Giants (source) Interview Completed
I know instantly everyone will get turned off by the Giants pairing. but he was with the Chiefs from 2017-2022 and worked under Andy Reid. There's bigger ties to a place like the Bears for Kafka, but again, we expected the Saints to cast a very wide net in their coaching serach.
Mike Vrabel, Browns - Contract Expired (source)
Vrabel is one of the top fish in the pond this hiring cycle. The Patriots job feels like it'll be his when it's all said and done, but Vrabel is smart to weigh his options before going somewhere where he would get fired like Jerod Mayo. Vrabel is a culture builder, as evidenced by his time with the Titans. He would be a top get for the Saints.