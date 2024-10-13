Saints News Network

NFL News: Saints Rookie QB Expected To Be In Driver's Seat For Next Several Games

Spencer Rattler is expected to start the next several games for the Saints.

John Hendrix

Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (18) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (18) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
In this story:

Rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler is expected to be the Saints starting quarterback for the next several games, according to FOX's Jay Glazer. He reported on Sunday morning that it could be up to four games for him, as Derek Carr recovers from his oblique strain.

In addition to today's start against the Bucs, Rattler will get the Broncos game on Thursday night and it would put him starting on the road against the Chargers at the end of the month. We'll see if he gets the Panthers game as well.

Carr's injury was considered serious when it happened, and Dennis Allen said that he was week-to-week. The Saints need to get back into the win column, and Allen chose the rookie over Jake Haener because he gave them the best chance to win.

Week 6 Saints-Bucs Coverage

Published
John Hendrix
JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

Home/News