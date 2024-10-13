NFL News: Saints Rookie QB Expected To Be In Driver's Seat For Next Several Games
Spencer Rattler is expected to start the next several games for the Saints.
In this story:
Rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler is expected to be the Saints starting quarterback for the next several games, according to FOX's Jay Glazer. He reported on Sunday morning that it could be up to four games for him, as Derek Carr recovers from his oblique strain.
In addition to today's start against the Bucs, Rattler will get the Broncos game on Thursday night and it would put him starting on the road against the Chargers at the end of the month. We'll see if he gets the Panthers game as well.
Carr's injury was considered serious when it happened, and Dennis Allen said that he was week-to-week. The Saints need to get back into the win column, and Allen chose the rookie over Jake Haener because he gave them the best chance to win.
