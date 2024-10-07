NFL Trade Rumors: Saints Still Considered One of the Top Spots for Star Wide Receiver
Many NFL insiders across the league believe Davante Adams is getting traded this week, but the team he goes to is obviously in question. The Saints and Jets are reportedly still the hottest teams to acquire the star receiver, and we're getting all sorts of information on where things are at right now. On the Pat McAfee Show on Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter shed some light on the latest with the Adams sweepstakes.
Schefter said, “At the end ultimately, I still think Davante Adams wants to go play for the Jets or the Saints, and I think ultimately in the end...the Raiders figure out a way to work it out with the Jets or the Saints. It's been those two teams. I think it will consistently be those two teams."
Schefter said the Bills, Steelers and the Ravens will continue to monitor the situation and aren't necessarily out of the mix. Some keys obviously in this are that Adams would potentially restructure his contract for the upcoming two seasons left on his contract.
"There's not going to be a team out there that wants to pay Davante Adams $36.25 million non-guaranteed and carry him on that roster. So either, you have to redo it with his help and cooperation or you have to move on from him."
Schefter said the Raiders have been adamant that they want a second-round pick, and that a team that acquires Adams wants assurances that he'll be there there in 2025. He reinforced Adams' desire to play with quarterbacks he knows, which are Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr.
For what it's worth, NFL Insider Jordan Schultz expects things to ramp up this week and has reported that it's a 2nd-rounder and an additional pick is what Las Vegas wants. He added that he hasn't sense that any team has come close to the asking price. He also added that the Raiders' preference is to not take on any of the money remaining on his contract, which could be a problem for some teams like the Saints. New Orleans has just $3,265,633 in cap space available as of Monday morning's salary cap report.
