Quarterback Showdown: Saints Training Camp Day 13 Highlights
IRVINE -- The Saints quarterbacks are going to get plenty of attention during the preseason, particularly Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler. Things are unsettled when it comes to the backup spot behind Derek Carr, and Day 13 of Saints training camp brought us plenty of action from both of them. Here's how they performed, as well as what each team series looked like for New Orleans. Check out our opening drive to get caught up on attendance and other items related to camp.
Saints Training Camp Recap - Day 13
QUARTERBACK PERFORMANCE
Just a few team series for each quarterback today, as Spencer Rattler was backing up Derek Carr today. Rattler and Haener looked sharp in their end of game sequence.
- Derek Carr: 3/11 (1/4, 0/2, 1/2, 1/3)
- Spencer Rattler: 6/10, 2 TDs (1/3, 1/2, 4/5)
- Jake Haener: 9/10, 3 TDs (2/3, 1/1, 6/6)
TEAM SERIES ONE - RED ZONE
Here's the full sequencing from each quarterback that started at the 10-yard-line and worked its way up. These were 3rd-and-Goal snaps.
Derek Carr (1/4, TD)
- 10-yard-line: Incomplete, throwaway right. Chase Young and Bryan Bresee had pressure on the play and Carr scrambled to the right.
- 8-yard-line: Incomplete, sideline right intended for Alvin Kamara (Willie Gay Jr.). Carr was pressured again on the play by Bresee and Young. The pass went out of bounds.
- 6-yard-line: Derek Carr draw up the middle for a touchdown.
- 5-yard-line: Complete, end zone pass left to Cedrick Wilson Jr. for a touchdown (Kool-Aid McKinstry). Bryan Bresee was there for a potential sack, as he had a solid rep against Cesar Ruiz. He hit the fade to Wilson Jr. on a pretty hookup.
- 4-yard-line: Incomplete, right end zone pass intended for Samson Nacua (Rico Payton). Pressure by Nathan Shepherd and Bryan Bresee forced things to speed up.
Spencer Rattler (1/3, TD)
- 10-yard-line: Complete, right end zone pass to Chris Olave for a touchdown (Rico Payton). Nice block by Landon Young against Payton Turner on the rush.
- 7-yard-line: Incomplete, short left side pass intended for Dallin Holker (Will Harris). Turner got Young on this rush to force an early pass.
- 5-yard-line: Incomplete, back side left pass intended for A.T. Perry (Shemar Jean-Charles). He tried to make a one-handed grab on the play, and Niko Lalos had pressure on the play.
- 3-yard-line: Incomplete, left end zone pass intended for Chris Olave (Shemar Jean-Charles). This came after a re-huddle, which Klint Kubiak said was on him. Pass was off the mark.
Jake Haener (2/3, 2 TDs)
- 7-yard-line: Complete, middle end zone pass to Kevin Rader for a touchdown (Mac McCain/Monty Rice). Good hands by Rader on the play, who made a nice adjustment to get the pass and score.
- 4-yard-line: Complete, middle end zone pass to Samson Nacua for a touchdown (Kool-Aid McKinstry). Very nice route by Nacua to get open and get one in the back of the end zone.
- 3-yard-line: Incomplete, throwaway left with Samson Nacua being in the area (Kool-Aid McKinstry). This came after a re-huddle, and Kyler Baugh had pressure on the play.
TEAM SERIES TWO
The offense was working on starting from their own 1-yard-line and it featured down and distance.
Derek Carr finished 0/2 in his series, which started with a short 3-yard run to Alvin Kamara, who made contact with Khaleke Hudson in the middle. The next pass got tipped at the line of scrimmage by Chase Young and was nearly picked off by Jordan Howden. On 3rd-and-7, Carr tried Kamara on a short hookup to the right, but it went off his hands.
The offense did the series again, this time starting with an inside run with Jamaal Williams. That's when some things got really intense, as we had our first real big scuffle of camp involving Trevor Penning, Nathan Shepherd, Willie Gay Jr. and Williams. No one got tossed from practice, and Penning was getting pulled out of the mix by rookie Taliese Fuaga. Penning later came back to do third-team reps. Landon Young ended up replacing him to finish out the series, which saw Williams get an outside run to the left for a few yards, and the 3rd-and-1 play went to Williams for a short gain.
Spencer Rattler came out throwing on his first pass from the 1-yard-line, and he connected on a 40-yard deep throw to the left with Kevin Austin Jr. working against Kool-Aid McKinstry. The pressure was coming and it was one of the best throws on the day. Rattler and the second-team offense stayed at the 1, with Jordan Mims getting an outside run to the right on the next play that was stopped by Monty Rice for a short gain. Rice would make another stop on a James Robinson for the next play, and the 3rd-and-5 play was incomplete to A.T. Perry near the left sideline working against McKinstry. It was off his hands.
Jake Haener came in for just two plays, with the first play being a run to the left with Jacob Kibodi for a gain of 5. Millard Bradford made the stop. The other play was a short hookup to Zander Horvath on the left side, and he had some green in front of them. However, Monty Rice did a nice job getting around Kibodi to make a nice play and stop it for a short gain
TEAM SERIES THREE - END OF GAME SEQUENCE
Derek Carr and Spencer Rattler had similar series in which they had 48 seconds on the clock and were working from being a touchdown down. Both the offense and defense had a timeout to use. Jake Haener saw his being down 4 with 1:40 left and 2 timeouts on each side. He also had to start much further back than the others. Carr also got one more crack at things. Here's all of the sequencing.
Derek Carr (1/2)
- 0:48, DEF 45 - Complete, short side right to Chris Olave for 5 yards (Johnathan Abram).
- 0:32, DEF 40 - False start by offense. Offense uses timeout.
- 0:30, DEF 45 - Derek Carr keeper for 9 yards (Johnathan Abram).
- 0:14, DEF 36 - Incomplete, throwaway left. Wiped out due to a neutral zone infraction by the defense.
- Timeout defense.
- 0:09, DEF 31 - Incomplete, deep sideline left intended for Chris Olave (Rezjohn Wright).
- 0:03, DEF 31 - No throw. Sack by Chase Young.
Spencer Rattler (4/5, TD)
- 0:48, DEF 45 - Complete, deep middle to Dallin Holker for 18 yards (Roderic Teamer). This came after a delay of game that forced a re-huddle. Rattler's pass was perfectly placed and went over Will Harris for a big connection.
- 0:33, DEF 27 - Incomplete, short left pass to A.T. Perry (Mac McCain). Bad drop by Perry on the play.
- 0:29, DEF 27 - Complete, deep right sideline to Kevin Austin Jr. (Roderic Teamer) for 26 yards. Play was called back due to offensive holding and did not count.
- 0:23, DEF 37 - Complete, deep left sideline to A.T. Perry (Roderic Teamer) for 23 yards. The rush was on during the play.
- 0:17, DEF 14 - Complete, back shoulder right end zone to Kevin Austin Jr. for a touchdown (Rico Payton). Very pretty hookup and it made it 10-9 at this point.
- 2-point attempt - Complete, side right short end zone pass to Kevin Austin Jr. (Rico Payton). Offense wins 11-10.
Jake Haener (6/6, TD)
- 1:40, NO 35 - Complete, short right to Michael Jacobson for 10 yards.
- 1:19, NO 45 - Complete, short right to Michael Jacobson for 13 yards (Mac McCain).
- 0:58, DEF 42 - Complete, middle short to Kevin Rader for 5 yards (Monty Rice).
- 0:39, DEF 37 - Complete, sideline left to Marquez Callaway for 10 yards (Rezjohn Wright).
- 0:35, DEF 27 - Complete, deep right end zone to Samson Nacua (Shemar Jean-Charles). Haener rolled right to avoid pressure and made a beautiful throw on the run to get the offense into the end zone and pull ahead 29-28.
- 2-point attempt - Complete, short right to Kevin Rader (Khaleke Hudson). Offense wins 31-28.
Derek Carr (1/3)
- 0:48, DEF 45 - Complete, Cedrick Wilson Jr. over the middle for 12 yards (Rico Payton).
- 0:30, DEF 33 - Incomplete, spike.
- 0:30, DEF 33 - Incomplete, pass was into the dirt and Alvin Kamara was closest to it. Chase Young beat Trevor Penning on the rep and could have been credited with a sack.
- 0:26, DEF 33 - Derek Carr sacked by Chase Young. Young beat Penning again.
- Timeout offense.
- 0:21, DEF 41 - Derek Carr sacked by Chase Young. Young got Penning again on the fourth down play to end the team period.
