Saints RB Alvin Kamara May Avoid NFL Suspension in 2022

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter is among several national reporters suggesting that New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara may avoid a league suspension during the 2023 season.

In an ESPN interview with Field Yates, Schefter mentioned that the legal process for Kamara stemming from an offseason arrest in Las Vegas still has a long way to play out. The same has been suggested here at the Saints News Network within the last month.

Kamara, 27, was arrested during the weekend of the Pro Bowl in early February and charged with battery, resulting in bodily harm. A preliminary hearing has already been rescheduled multiple times and is currently scheduled for late October.

Kamara's legal representation has indicated that the running back will plead not guilty to the charges. If they remain with that legal approach, then the preliminary hearing is just one step in what could be a lengthy trial process that would extend through the 2022 NFL season.

The NFL Player Conduct Policy is clear on the league's consequences for such an offense. It’s typically a six-game suspension, with the commissioner’s office reserving the right to reduce or lengthen the punishment. However, the NFL also typically waits until court proceedings have been settled in such matters.

Also note that even if this case were to go to trial and Kamara avoids legal consequences, the NFL could still suspend him based on the Personal Conduct Policy. If Kamara changes his plea to guilty, no-contest, or takes a plea agreement, then we should expect the league to step in quickly to hand down its punishment.

Dec 12, 2021; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) scores a touchdown against the New York Jets. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Alvin Kamara is the focal point of what's expected to be a vastly improved Saints offense. He’s led the team in rushing for the last four seasons and has averaged over 1,500 yards from scrimmage over his five NFL seasons.

Kamara's 68 career touchdowns are just five away from passing WR Marques Colston for the all-time franchise lead. His 47 rushing scores are four from tying current teammate Mark Ingram as the franchise leader in that category.

RECENT SAINTS NEWS ARTICLES