Catch Live Updates: Saints vs. Chiefs Week 5 Game in Primetime!

KANSAS CITY -- The Saints and Chiefs face off to conclude NFL Week 5 action, as New Orleans looks to get back into the win column after two disappointing finishes. The team looks to hand Kansas City their first loss of the season in primetime, but that's going to prove to be a tall task at hand. Follow along with all of the action with our live game thread with updates and notes from the game.
Pregame Notes
- Willie Gay Jr. made the trip for the Saints, and it's unfortunate that he won't be playing against his former squad. A lot of Chiefs Kingdom was pretty disappointed to see this too. He had a procedure on his left hand, but it's unclear how much time he'll miss.
- Retired offensive lineman James Hurst is out here for WDSU, the local NBC station in New Orleans. He was speaking with the Saints brass prior to kickoff that included Mickey Loomis, Jeff Ireland, Khai Harley and Derek Stamnos.
- We'll see how much action Lucas Patrick sees tonight. He's dealing with a groin injury and was questionable coming in. I wouldn't be surprised to see him as the team's emergency option, but walkthroughs will tell us more.
- A good bit could be riding on the outcome of this game. I'm talking about Davante Adams. The Saints feel good about the position they're in to potentially acquire him, and a good offensive showing tonight will help reinforce it. It really depends how the line plays, which is a considerable concern for New Orleans.
- Well, walkthroughs showed us that Patrick must be okay. He was snapping to Derek Carr and the line was (left to right): Trevor Penning, Nick Saldiveri, Lucas Patrick, Landon Young, Taliese Fuaga. Newcomer Connor McGovern is the backup center, while Kyle Hergel is the backup guard and Oli Udoh the backup tackle.
- Rookie Jaylan Ford was at linebacker with Demario Davis and Anfernee Orji.
