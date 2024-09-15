Live Updates: Follow All the Action and Analysis for Week 2's Saints-Cowboys Game
The Saints and Cowboys game action should be plentiful, so keep up with it all here in our weekly game thread.
ARLINGTON -- We're going to find out soon enough what the Saints are made of, as the battle of two 1-0 teams will take place from Cowboys Stadium on Sunday. It's one of 10 early kickoffs in Week 2, and the biggest question facing New Orleans is whether or not they are for real after their beatdown of the Panthers to start the year. Keep updated with all of the big action throughout the game with our weekly live thread, and I'll give you my notes and observations as the game progresses.
Pregame Notes
- We'll have more clarification on Taliese Fuaga when the Saints do walkthroughs, but for the moment, he's active and available.
- Similar to last week, Jake Haener is the backup to Derek Carr while Spencer Rattler is the emergency third quarterback. It'll be interesting to see if that changes any as the season progresses.
- Not having Marshon Lattimore (hip/hamstring) is unfortunate, but this is a long season. New Orleans has confidence in rookies Kool-Aid McKinstry and Rico Payton, but we'll have to see if Alontae Taylor moves outside in his absence or continues to be in the slot.
- A.T. Perry didn't carry an injury designation going into the game, but he'll miss Sunday. The hand injury was something that happened in practice, so it could be more precautionary with him and Dallin Holker (ankle). The same could be said with Jaylan Ford (hamstring).
- Alontae Taylor was on the outside opposite of Paulson Adebo during walkthroughs. Landon Young was at left tackle originally, but Fuaga later moved there. Isaiah Stalbird was with Demario Davis and Pete Werner at linebacker. We'll see if this is how the game plays out.
- Dallas won the coin toss and elected to defer to the second half. New Orleans' offense is up first.
First Quarter - Saints 7, Cowboys 0
Scoring
- Saints, 10:50 (7-80, 4:10) - Alvin Kamara 5-yard run.
Notes
- Fuaga got the start at left tackle.
- Liked the razzle-dazzle to Rashid Shaheed, and that could have went for more. It did set up New Orleans with a nice 3rd-and-2 play that Derek Carr hit to Shaheed.
- Wide open hookup from Carr to Chris Olave for 39 yards that put the Saints in goal-to-go. That was a pretty concept from Klint Kubiak.
- Heck of an opening drive by New Orleans. They went down the length of the field after starting at their own 20-yard-line. Alvin Kamara capped it off by getting into the end zone for the game's first score.
- Saints opened defensively in nickel. Kool-Aid McKinstry was on the outside and Alontae Taylor went into the slot. Willie Gay Jr. came in on the following play and Taylor went outside as they shifted to base.
Highlights
