Saints News Network

Live Updates: Follow All the Action and Analysis for Week 2's Saints-Cowboys Game

The Saints and Cowboys game action should be plentiful, so keep up with it all here in our weekly game thread.

John Hendrix

Nov 29, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) hands off the ball to running back Alvin Kamara (41) against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) hands off the ball to running back Alvin Kamara (41) against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images
In this story:

ARLINGTON -- We're going to find out soon enough what the Saints are made of, as the battle of two 1-0 teams will take place from Cowboys Stadium on Sunday. It's one of 10 early kickoffs in Week 2, and the biggest question facing New Orleans is whether or not they are for real after their beatdown of the Panthers to start the year. Keep updated with all of the big action throughout the game with our weekly live thread, and I'll give you my notes and observations as the game progresses.

Pregame Notes

Derek Carr will be a big reason why the Saints have success or not on Sunday
Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
  • We'll have more clarification on Taliese Fuaga when the Saints do walkthroughs, but for the moment, he's active and available.
  • Similar to last week, Jake Haener is the backup to Derek Carr while Spencer Rattler is the emergency third quarterback. It'll be interesting to see if that changes any as the season progresses.
  • Not having Marshon Lattimore (hip/hamstring) is unfortunate, but this is a long season. New Orleans has confidence in rookies Kool-Aid McKinstry and Rico Payton, but we'll have to see if Alontae Taylor moves outside in his absence or continues to be in the slot.
  • A.T. Perry didn't carry an injury designation going into the game, but he'll miss Sunday. The hand injury was something that happened in practice, so it could be more precautionary with him and Dallin Holker (ankle). The same could be said with Jaylan Ford (hamstring).
  • Alontae Taylor was on the outside opposite of Paulson Adebo during walkthroughs. Landon Young was at left tackle originally, but Fuaga later moved there. Isaiah Stalbird was with Demario Davis and Pete Werner at linebacker. We'll see if this is how the game plays out.
  • Dallas won the coin toss and elected to defer to the second half. New Orleans' offense is up first.

First Quarter - Saints 7, Cowboys 0

Scoring

  • Saints, 10:50 (7-80, 4:10) - Alvin Kamara 5-yard run.

Notes

  • Fuaga got the start at left tackle.
  • Liked the razzle-dazzle to Rashid Shaheed, and that could have went for more. It did set up New Orleans with a nice 3rd-and-2 play that Derek Carr hit to Shaheed.
  • Wide open hookup from Carr to Chris Olave for 39 yards that put the Saints in goal-to-go. That was a pretty concept from Klint Kubiak.
  • Heck of an opening drive by New Orleans. They went down the length of the field after starting at their own 20-yard-line. Alvin Kamara capped it off by getting into the end zone for the game's first score.
  • Saints opened defensively in nickel. Kool-Aid McKinstry was on the outside and Alontae Taylor went into the slot. Willie Gay Jr. came in on the following play and Taylor went outside as they shifted to base.

Highlights

Week 2 Saints-Cowboys Coverage

Published |Modified
John Hendrix

JOHN HENDRIX

I officially started covering the New Orleans Saints & other NFL topics in 2011. My work has been featured on various outlets over the years. I worked closely with Skyhorse Publishing in Fall 2018 to update the book, Tales From the New Orleans Saints Sidelines, which filled in all Saints material from the 2013-2017 seasons. Prior to joining Saints News Network, I served as the Managing Editor of SB Nation's Canal Street Chronicles for 3.5 years, and before that with FanSided's Who Dat Dish as the Managing Editor for several years. I have also had experiences of being a freelance Saints reporter for The Sun Herald in Biloxi, MS and a contributing writer for WDSU, a local NBC TV station in New Orleans. I have appeared on a vast amount of TV and Radio shows, both nationally and locally. For tips, comments, or suggestions, please contact me at johnhendrix@saintsnews.net

Home/News