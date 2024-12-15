Saints Game Day Inactive Report: Who Won't Play Against the Commanders in Week 15?
NEW ORLEANS -- The Saints just ruled out two players ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders. One of those players was Bub Means, who remains in the 21-day practice window. The other, D'Marco Jackson, was since placed on injured reserve with his ankle injury. New Orleans didn't use any practice squad elevations this week, so the inactives for Week 15 are pretty straightforward.
Saints Inactives List - Week 15
- Derek Carr (hand)
- Jordan Mims
- Mason Tipton
- Tanoh Kpassagnon
- Khristian Boyd
On Saturday, the Saints downgraded Derek Carr as well as placing Jackson on injured reserve. Rookie Jaylan Ford will be up in place of Jackson. New Orleans activated Tanoh Kpassagnon (Achilles) off injured reserve, but he won't make his debut in Week 15. As for Carr, there was a slim chance he could be the team's emergency quarterback on Sunday, but after being downgraded he'll miss his first game since Oct. 13 against the Bucs.
Jake Haener will make his first career start as New Orleans looks to keep their season alive. While you wait for kickoff, be sure to prep yourself for the game with our Pregame Report.