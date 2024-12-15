Saints News Network

Saints Game Day Inactive Report: Who Won't Play Against the Commanders in Week 15?

Derek Carr headlines the Saints inactive report for Week 15's game against the Commanders.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for an open receiver, Sunday, December 8, 2024.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for an open receiver, Sunday, December 8, 2024. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
NEW ORLEANS -- The Saints just ruled out two players ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders. One of those players was Bub Means, who remains in the 21-day practice window. The other, D'Marco Jackson, was since placed on injured reserve with his ankle injury. New Orleans didn't use any practice squad elevations this week, so the inactives for Week 15 are pretty straightforward.

Saints Inactives List - Week 15

Derek Carr will be inactive again this season
Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) drops back to pass against the New York Giants during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
  • Derek Carr (hand)
  • Jordan Mims
  • Mason Tipton
  • Tanoh Kpassagnon
  • Khristian Boyd

On Saturday, the Saints downgraded Derek Carr as well as placing Jackson on injured reserve. Rookie Jaylan Ford will be up in place of Jackson. New Orleans activated Tanoh Kpassagnon (Achilles) off injured reserve, but he won't make his debut in Week 15. As for Carr, there was a slim chance he could be the team's emergency quarterback on Sunday, but after being downgraded he'll miss his first game since Oct. 13 against the Bucs.

Jake Haener will make his first career start as New Orleans looks to keep their season alive. While you wait for kickoff, be sure to prep yourself for the game with our Pregame Report.

