Saints Game Day: Week 17 vs. Raiders Live Updates, In-Game Analysis and More

NEW ORLEANS -- The Saints and Raiders are set to clash for one of the early kicks in Week 17, as this will be the final time we'll see New Orleans in the Superdome in 2024. This season has been full of a major disappointment, and the future is quite uncertain for this team.
Pregame Notes
- The Saints are going to see a good bit of their young talent in action on Sunday, and that looks to be by design. I'm anxious to see if Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Kendre Miller could be an interesting one-two punch today.
- Cam Jordan was on the cover of the final Game Day program of the year. His future seems uncertain, but I'm sure Jordan wants to continue playing. New Orleans is going to have to work with his contract in the offseason if they want him back in black and gold.
- Not like it was a shock, but Derek Carr was on the field during pre-game warmups catching up with some former Raiders staff and players.
- Erik McCoy is on the field during pre-game. He was placed on injured reserve with an elbow injury and avoided a major injury.
- I can only imagine what the Superdome crowd will be like today. I don't expect a big showing, and those who are in here, will they make their presence felt on the displeasure for this team?
- Saints O-Line in walkthroughs (left to right): Taliese Fuaga, Oli Udoh, Shane Lemieux, Cesar Ruiz, Trevor Penning.
- During walkthroughs, Udoh had a false start at left guard with the second-team. I haven't seen that before.
- The Raiders didn't get into New Orleans until midnight, and if they end up beating the Saints today. Whew.
- Saints introduced their offense today. Hopefully they put up some points today.
- Raiders call tails and it's heads. Saints defer.
- Cam Jordan led the Who Dat chant. That's fitting and also sad.
First Quarter - Raiders 3, Saints 0
Scoring
- Raiders, 5:49 (17-60, 9:11) - Daniel Carlson 31-yard field goal.
Notes
- Expect to see plenty of Brock Bowers today.
- A Carl Granderson offside call wipes out a Bryan Bresee sack and a chance for the New Orleans defense to get off the field early.
- Raiders marching down the field on their opening drive. Already 10 plays for the Saints defense.
- Really not an inspiring drive for the Saints defense, regardless of how this finishes.
- Saints tightened up a lot in goal-to-go after the Ameer Abdullah touchdown was overturned. Some negative yardage plays including the big 3rd-and-Goal sack from Cam Jordan and Carl Granderson.
- Very nice play design to start for New Orleans, fooling everyone and allowing Spencer Rattler to pick up 28.
- Those type of plays by Juwan Johnson have been happening all year.
- The Saints summed this season in that sequence: The drop, short run, go for it on 4th Down and false start. It was Oli Udoh, who did that in pre-game.
- Cedrick Wilson Jr. just came out of the injury tent for the Saints. He's back on the sideline.
- Better series for the Saints defense. The Raiders tried to challenge the spot but ended up seeing the play standing.
Big Plays
