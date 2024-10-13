Saints News Network

Saints Injury Update: Top WR Olave Out Of the Game After Helmet Hit Against Bucs

Chris Olave has a concussion and will not return for the Saints.

John Hendrix

Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) catches a pass during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) catches a pass during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is out of the Bucs game with a cocussion and will not return, as he took a helmet to helmet shot from Zyon McCollum. Antoine Winfield recovered the fumble and took it the distance after it was punched out by Tykee Smith.

Olave got checked out by the Bucs medical staff following the play and then went to the Saints sideline and into the blue medical tent. After a couple of minutes and we won't see him again. This could put his status against Denver in jeopardy on the short week. He'll have to clear the league's protocol and we'll see if that happens before Thursday night. New Orleans trails Tampa 17-0 to start the second quarter.

John Hendrix
