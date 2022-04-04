Skip to main content

Saints to Host Pro Day for Louisiana Universities

The New Orleans Saints will host a Pro Day for student-athletes from Louisiana colleges and universities.  The invitation was accepted by McNeese State, Nicholls State, Northwestern State, Tulane, and Southeastern Louisiana athletic departments for their players who are draft eligible for the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Saints will have the event at their headquarters at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on 5800 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA, Tuesday, Apr. 5 from 9 AM CT to 3 PM CT.

Hopefully, players like Nicholls State wide receiver Dai'Jean Dixon may be in attendance.  Dixon participated in the NFL Scouting Combine.  He lists at 6-2 and 205 lbs, and ran a 4.62 seconds 40.

Dai'Jean Dixon

