Saints Struck Gold? Spencer Rattler Already Turning Heads At QB
The New Orleans Saints lost veteran quarterback Derek Carr to retirement in the offseason and were left with Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough in the quarterback room.
After a very competitive quarterback battle, the Saints announced that Rattler would be the Week 1 starter over Shough. This decision came with some backlash, as a lot of the media and fanbase don't seem happy with the quarterback situation.
Tramell Jeffers of Who Dat Dish recently shared some high praise and indicated the Saints made the right decision by starting Rattler over Shough.
Spencer Rattler showcased a lot of potential in Week 1
"Many fans were eager to watch Rattler under center as the team’s starting quarterback, to open up the season. Although the team fell short, he showed up in critical moments and was close to leading a game-tying drive in the closing seconds," Jeffers wrote. "During the offseason, the Saints coaching staff was looking for a quarterback who was consistent, sound in decision making, and careful with the football. Rattler would ultimately win the starting role, by demonstrating these characteristics.
"Rattler had a solid opening debut he continued to demonstrate why he won the job. He made quick decisions, took care of the ball, and stayed poised under pressure. He finished the day 27-46 and 243 total yards, and was sacked only once. He showed a strong chemistry with Chris Olave and Juwan Johnson, as he consistently relied on them as his main targets. The two pass catchers accounted for 60% of his passing yards, combining for 15 catches and 130 yards."
Rattler looked much better than most expected him to, but it's still just Week 1. There's no reason to overreact and begin looking at him like he's the answer at quarterback, but there are still some reasons to be excited for the season.
Rattler looked good. He looked decisive and accurate, maybe even more so than the box score indicates. There were a few of Rattler's best thrown balls that ended up dropped by the receiver.
Either way, he's emerging as a usable option for the Saints, which isn't something that many expected coming into the year.
