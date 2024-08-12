Saints Training Camp Day 14 Highlights: Rookie Quarterback Misses, Big Names Return
IRVINE -- The Saints were back in action following their preseason win over the Cardinals. It was a lighter practice, as the team was in shells and didn't work on everything today. However, we still got plenty of good action, including a nice end of game sequence that resulted in a touchdown and winner for the offense. Here's our notes, observations and much more.
Saints Training Camp Recap - Day 14
ATTENDANCE
There was a lot to run down in terms of attendance from Sunday. For starters, those who were not spotted at practice included: Spencer Rattler, Pete Werner, Jacob Kibodi, Millard Bradford, Mac McCain, Isaiah Stalbird, Khaleke Hudson, Nick Saldiveri, Trajan Jeffcoat and Marquez Callaway. Callaway was waived, while Shaq Davis was brought back.
Ugo Amado, Marshon Lattimore, Nephi Sewell and Mason Tipton were out there observing, as well as Demario Davis. Bub Means, Equanimeous St. Brown and Rashid Shaheed returned, however they did not participate in 7's or team drills. Kendre Miller, Demario Davis and Juwan Johnson were working off to the side.
OPENING DRIVE
Spencer Rattler had a thigh contusion and was held out of practice as more of a precautionary move. He was fighting to get out to practice.
Good end of game sequence for Jake Haener to end practice. Caused some fun controversy, but offense ends with a win after the TD and two-point conversion.
Dennis Allen said he thought the team got a lot of good situational work out in shells today.
Allen said there were a lot of things the team did well and things they need to improve from their preseason game. He said there’s going to be a transition with the new offense and that it's “Part of the reality with that much turnover.”
Allen says he thought the defense did a good stop stopping the run and getting after the quarterback early in the Cardinals game. He thought there was a lot of good from the first preseason outing and a lot of guys had to come in with thick skin today in order to get coaching conversations.
Allen thought there were some things that were good and some that needed to improve with the offensive line. He mentioned the first snap is what he anticipated and thought it would look like, and that the Saints need to work on consistency and protection.
QUARTERBACK BREAKDOWN
Without Rattler in the picture, it was just Derek Carr and Jake Haener in action, and they both saw a good bit of reps on the day. Here's how each finished and what their day looked like.
- Derek Carr: 20/29, 2 TDs (7/12 in 7's, 1/2, 3/4, 2/2, 1/2, 6/9)
- Jake Haener: 12/16, 2 TDs (5/6 in 7's, 1/2, 1/2, 5/6)
7-ON-7 HIGHLIGHTS
Each quarterback got three reps and then alternated, but Carr ended up getting double the work over Haener. Carr had a nice hookup with Cedrick Wilson Jr. for a deep gain, as he was coming left to right over the middle and working against Rezjohn Wright. He had one pass as they got into the red zone that was a bit of a fastball and not on the same page with Chris Olave. They came back two plays later for a nice sideline connection that went for a 10-yard gain to the 2-yard-line on a good route.
Haener hit a couple of touchdowns during his red zone work, connecting with Michael Jacobson for a 10-yard hookup as he rolled to the left and nothing was open originally. The next play saw him hit A.T. Perry on the slant route coming from the left side that went to the 1, and then he'd hit Foster Moreau for a 4-yard score on the ensuing play.
TEAM SERIES ONE
This series featured some down and distance with each quarterback getting two turns here before moving into red zone action later in a longer period.
Carr's first two plays were runs, with the first being a toss out to the right to Alvin Kamara that went for a short gain followed by a run with Jamaal Williams getting a short gain up the middle that Carl Granderson stopped. The first throw was incomplete to Chris Olave, as they couldn't connect on an intermediate play over the middle on the right side. Carr completed his next pass, a short one to the right flats that went. Adam Prentice. Cam Jordan had the pressure working against Trevor Penning.
Jake Haener then came in and gave Kamara the ball for a short run inside to the left that Khalen Saunders stopped. Jordan Mims got a carry on the next play outside to the right that went for a short gain. Oli Udog was then flagged for a false start that moved the offense back, and then Haener connected with Stanley Morgan Jr. for a 13-yard gain on a good hookup. His final pass attempt was broken up by Payton Turner as he tried to roll right and had him in his face.
Carr came back in and ran five more plays. He connected with Chris Olave up the left seam for a 13-yard gain, as Taliese Fuaga had a solid rep against Chase Young on the play. The next play was a screen to Alvin Kamara that went for a loss due to Alontae Taylor blowing it up. Carr's next pass was a short connection to the left with Jordan Mims. His next throw was not on target, as he tried Alvin Kamara deep left on the sideline. Kamara had Anfernee Orji beat and tried to haul it in one-handed, but was unable to. The final play was a inside zone run to the right with James Robinson.
Haener had three more reps afterwards, with Nathan Shepherd getting a sack early, but it was allowed to be played out and he connected with Jacob Kibodi over the middle for a short gain. He tried Chris Olave over the middle on the next play, but they weren't on the same page and it almost led to a Lawrence Johnson pick. Niko Lalos blew up Landon Young on the play for pressure. The final play for Haener in this frame was a middle inside run with Kibodi that Willie Gay Jr. stopped for a loss.
DEREK CARR - RED ZONE (3/4, 2 TDs)
Haener came in for Carr after the his third rep here, and then came back in for the other three plays. I combined them to make it easier.
- 15-yard-line: Jamaal Williams run left for a short gain (Carl Granderson/D'Marco Jackson).
- 13-yard-line: Complete, right side short to Alvin Kamara (Mike Rose/Shemar Jean-Charles).
- 10-yard-line: Complete, fade right end zone to Kevin Austin Jr. for a touchdown (Alontae Taylor). Big throw, big catch and some high praise for Taliese Fuaga on the rep.
- 6-yard-line: Alvin Kamara run left for a short gain.
- 4-yard-line: Complete, left side middle throw to Cedrick Wilson Jr. for a touchdown (Shemar Jean-Charles). Solid job by Fuaga on Cam Jordan during this rep.
- 2-yard-line: Incomplete, middle back end zone pass intended for Michael Jacobson (Will Harris). Good play fake and I thought Harris might have gotten away with a hold.
JAKE HAENER - RED ZONE (1/1)
Haener just had three snaps in this sequence.
- 12-yard-line: James Robinson short run right (Khristian Boyd). Nice stop by Boyd, who continues to be a terror on the inside.
- 9-yard-line: Jacob Kibodi inside run for a short gain (Chase Young).
- 5-yard-line: Complete, short right side pass to Jacob Kibodi (Anfernee Orji). It was a high snap, but Haener still got it where it needed to go.
TEAM SERIES TWO - END OF GAME SEQUENCE
The offense was down 14-7 and had 1:30 on the clock to work with to get into the end zone. Each side had two timeouts and it featured down and distance.
Derek Carr (6/9)
- 1:30, NO 35 - Complete, screen left to Alvin Kamara for 7 yards.
- 1:13, NO 42 - Complete, side left to Alvin Kamara for 8 yards (Johnathan Abram).
- 1:00, MIDFIELD - Incomplete, deep sideline left pass intended for Chris Olave (Rezjohn Wright).
- 0:54, MIDFIELD - Complete, side right to Foster Moreau for 13 yards (Alontae Taylor/D'Marco Jackson). Real solid hookup here to Moreau.
- 0:39, DEF 37 - Complete, side left short to Cedrick Wilson Jr. for 8 yards (D'Marco Jackson).
- Timeout offense.
- 0:35, DEF 29 - Complete, sideline left to Chris Olave for 6 yards (Tyrann Mathieu). Olave got out of bounds.
- 0:31, DEF 23 - Incomplete, intermediate left side pass intended for Chris Olave (Shemar Jean-Charles). Carl Granderson had the pressure, as he beat Trevor Penning.
- 0:26, DEF 23 - Incomplete, deep fade left end zone pass intended for Chris Olave (Rezjohn Wright). It was just off the mark.
- 0:22, DEF 23 - Derek Carr sacked by Chase Young for a loss of 6 yards. This was 3rd Down and Young beat Taliese Fuaga.
- Timeout offense.
- 0:17, DEF 29 - Derek Carr sacked by Chase Young. This was 4th Down and the play kept going. Carr found a wide open Alvin Kamara on the right side, who would have got the 4th-and-16 conversion. However, it's hard to believe that he would have had that much time.
Jake Haener (5/6)
- 1:30, NO 35 - Complete, side right short pass to Jacob Kibodi for 2 yards (Jordan Howden).
- 1:12, NO 37 - Complete, side right short pass to A.T. Perry for 7 yards (Jordan Howden).
- 0:59, NO 44 - Jacob Kibodi short left for 8 yards.
- 0:45, DEF 48 - Jacob Kibodi short left for 5 yards.
- Timeout offense.
- 0:40, DEF 43 - Complete, deep middle pass to Samson Nacua for 23 yards (Rico Payton). Isaiah Foskey had the pressure and potential sack on the play.
- 0:22, DEF 20 - Complete, side left pass to Stanley Morgan Jr. for 7 yards (Jordan Howden).
- 0:18, DEF 13 - Complete, sideline left pass to A.T. Perry for 9 yards (J.T. Gray). There was some controversy on the play, as it looked like Perry might not have got both feet down. However, they gave him the catch after further review.
- 0:13, DEF 4 - Incomplete, fade right end zone pass intended for A.T. Perry (Rico Payton). Payton was called for holding on the play, and the defense moved up.
- 0:09, DEF 2 - Incomplete, fade left end zone pass intended for A.T. Perry (Kool-Aid McKinstry). Perry looked like he had this one, but McKinstry stayed with it and knocked the ball out after it was caught. The offense thought it was a score and the defense thought it was an incompletion.
- 0:05, DEF 2 - Jake Haener keeper middle for a touchdown.
- 2-Point Attempt - Jake Haener keeper left is good. Haener didn't have anything open at first and then scrambled left and beat the defenders to the edge to get into the end zone and have the offense win 15-14.
LAGNIAPPE
- The Saints have the day off on Monday. We'll see if they change up their practice schedule any this week with no more joint practices being on the table.
- Dennis Allen said Kyle Shanahan reached out to him on Saturday to let him know about the 49ers not being able to join them this week.
- Allen that the Saints felt good about Shaq Davis after last season and wanted to bring him back, but had an opportunity to go to Philly and felt he wanted to take advantage of it. They wanted to keep him.
- Allen said that he’s not overly concerned about Trevor Penning right now, but said they know they have to improve. Said “he and I”.
- There was no concern regarding Jake Haener's stitches from last night's game.
- “I saw some good things out of A.T. (Perry),” Allen said. He pointed out his catches and also drawing the pass interference call. “I saw a willingness to go out there and block.” He said he wants to see him finish a little better, but that he took advantage of his opportunities.
- Allen on Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler’s outing: “I thought both of them did some good things. I thought both of them operated with some poise.” He said they both operated in two-minute and it led to points. “I was pleased with what I saw out of both guys.” Now, he wants to see how they improve.
- Foster Moreau said that the offense had too many mental errors and that guys need to be more on top of things. He said it was frustrating.
- Isaiah Stalbird has an ankle injury and it might be the longest one the Saints have to deal with from their first preseason game. He was in a walking boot yesterday after the game. Saints News Network was told he’s dealing with an ankle sprain, but it’s not a high one. It could be a couple of weeks.
Today's recap is sponsored by FOCO. FOCO is a leading manufacturer of sports and entertainment merchandise, with a product line that includes apparel, accessories, toys, collectibles, novelty items, and more. You can score New Orleans Saints gear and save 10% off your purchase using the QR code or link here.
Saints Training Camp Recaps
- Day 1 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 2 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 3 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 4 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 5 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 6 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 7 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 8 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 9 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 10 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 11 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 12 Notes | Video Recap | Pod
- Day 13 Notes | Video Recap | Pod