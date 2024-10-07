Showdown in Kansas City: Saints Defense Squares Off Against Chiefs Offense
Week 5 of the NFL season culminates with a Monday night matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs. The Saints travel to Kansas City with a 2-2 record, dropping their last two in the final minute. Kansas City counters with a 4-0 mark and is looking to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls.
Both teams come in with several key injuries. The Saints are battered on both sides of the ball. Particularly concerning will be an offensive line that will definitely be without two starters and a third, LG Lucas Patrick, listed as a game-time decision. Worsening matters is the fact that two of the primary backups along the line will also be sidelined by injury.
This may put the onus on a New Orleans defense that's had crucial breakdowns in the last two weeks to cost victories. The Saints look to bounce back defensively, but are missing a few key pieces on that side of the ball as well. They'll also need to do it against a formidable offensive tandem in QB Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid.
Here's how the Saints defense matches up against a wounded but still dangerous Kansas City offense.
Saints Defense
• Points Allowed = 17.5/game (6th)
• Total Yards = 330.3 (17th)
• Pass = 233.8 (24th)
• Rush = 96.5 (7th)
• Turnovers = 8
• Sacks = 12
The Saints possess the league's best trio of cornerbacks in Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo, and Alontae Taylor. Teams rarely test Lattimore and do so at their own risk. He's allowed less than 54% completion percentage when targeted and routinely takes an opponent’s best receiver out of the game with little help.
Adebo has had his ups and downs while getting heavily targeted by quarterbacks. He's intercepted two passes, broken up seven others, and is allowing 58% completion percentage. However, he's also allowed some critical plays in key moments.
Taylor is another who makes several huge plays but must limit the plays against him. He's also proven to be a disruptive force around the line of scrimmage, recording 3.5 sacks and creating chaos for quarterbacks. Rookie second-round choice Kool-Aid McKinstry has also flashed potential for a defense that often employs a physical man-to-man scheme.
Veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu continues to be a playmaker, especially in off-ball duties or deep support. Fellow safeties Will Harris and Jordan Howden have also made plays. However, all three have had tackling issues that have cost the defense at critical times.
New Orleans gets a little good news on the injury front this week as LB Demario Davis returns to the lineup. However, that's countered by the fact that linebackers Pete Werner (hamstring) and Willie Gay (hand) will both sit out against the Chiefs. They'll likely be replaced by Anfernee Orji and D'Marco Jackson.
Davis, who missed last week with a hamstring injury, is the captain and emotional leader of the defense. He also remains a momentum-changing performer, whether against the run, in coverage, or as a blitzer. His return is crucial to make up for the lack of experience from Orji and Jackson.
The defense has registered some good pressure numbers on paper with 12 sacks and 77 pressures in four weeks. Their numbers against the run also look impressive....on the surface. A closer look reveals some concerns.
New Orleans has been unable to get to the quarterback at all in the game's most critical moments. They've also struggled to finish sacks, especially from a defensive line that's gotten fairly consistent penetration. Additionally, the Saints are giving up 4.8 yards per rush, indicating a breakdown up front and tackling issues at the second level.
Future Hall of Fame DE Cameron Jordan has had a quiet start but is still capable of big plays. Fellow ends Carl Granderson and Chase Young have been getting the bulk of the playing time over Jordan. They've responded with 12 QB hits and 40 pressures.
Granderson has three sacks but needs to be more disciplined against the run. Young has been spectacular as a run defender and extremely disruptive. Despite his team-high seven QB hits, however, he only has a half sack. Both ends have caused havoc, but must be better finishers.
Tackle Bryan Bresee has had a strong start to his second season. Bresee has three sacks and has gotten consistent inside penetration against the run. He's complemented by underrated Nathan Shepherd and Khalen Saunders inside. It's a position that needs to come up big tonight.
Chiefs Offense
• Points = 23 (14th)
• Total Yards = 328.3 (15th)
• Pass = 215.8 (11th)
• Run = 112.5 (15th)
• Turnovers = 7
The Chiefs come into this game nearly as beaten up as New Orleans. Kansas City will be without wideouts Rashee Rice and Marquise Brown as well as running backs Isaiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Nevertheless, they still have a dangerous unit because of QB Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid.
Mahomes hasn't been spectacular statistically. He's completed 68.6% of his throws but has been held to under 220 yards passing twice and has thrown five interceptions to go along with his six touchdowns. However, he's still Mahomes; a quarterback with good escapability and one who makes big plays with the game on the line.
It hasn't helped that Kansas City is down to third and fourth string running backs. The Chiefs brought back bruiser Kareem Hunt last week. He'll join Samaje Perine and Carson Steele in a committee approach. Hunt and Perine are also capable receivers that will test the Saints linebackers.
A decimated receiving corps still manages to get separation for Mahomes in key moments. Rookie first-round choice Xavier Worthy has shown big-play ability with 154 yards and two scores on just nine catches while adding 39 yards and another touchdown as a runner. Expect him to be an even bigger part of this week's game plan.
More production is also needed from Kansas City's other receivers. Veteran JuJu Smith-Schuster has produced from the slot and the outside but has just two catches on four targets for 17 yards.
Former second-round pick Skyy Moore has been targeted twice without a reception. He's been surpassed by veteran possession receiver Justin Watson, who's caught six passes for 87 yards. Still, both Smith-Schuster and Moore are receivers who have made plays for Mahomes and Reid in the past.
If all else fails, Mahomes can just rely on one of the best tight ends in NFL history. Travis Kelce got off to a slow start, but has 11 receptions in the last two games. He has 15 catches for 158 yards so far and has yet to reach the end zone. Even at 35, he demands that defenses make him a big part of their game plans.
Kansas City typically protects Mahomes well, but they've had some inconsistencies in that area this season. Particularly at left tackle, where they benched second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia after two games in favor of Wanya Morris with only slightly better results.
What to Watch
Mahomes has been sacked seven times in four games. However, he's often been under heavy duress and has been forced to make plays on the move. New Orleans looks to have a major advantage with ends Carl Granderson and Chase Young matched up against the Chiefs left tackle. The Saints must also get interior pressure from Bresee and possible blitzes from Davis.
New Orleans must also stifle any ground game that the Chiefs try to establish. Doing so will eliminate play-action, give their pass rush an added advantage, and possibly put the Chiefs in long yardage situations.
Davis, Orji, and Jackson need to play a big part in containing Kelce. The Saints will use a safety on him and even a corner when he lines up wide. If Saints linebackers can effectively cover him when he comes out as an in-line receiver, then Mathieu and the safeties can help in deep support to prevent plays over the top.
New Orleans corners are good enough to affect the outcome of the game. They'll need to play up to that ability as a unit by taking easy throws away, breaking up key throws, and making momentum-changing plays. Getting pressure on the Kansas City backfield would help the defenders on the back end.
Pressuring Mahomes is one thing. Getting him to the ground or affecting the play is another. This is where the Saints face their biggest challenge. Basically, they need to finish plays they put themselves in position to make, or they will go down to a third straight loss.
