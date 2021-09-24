Week 3: Saints Friday Injury Report

The final injury report of Week 3 is out for the Saints, with only one player being ruled out of action for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The Saints look to be relatively healthy going into their Week 3 road contest against the Patriots. Thursday's injury report had some concerns, but overall the health of the team was on the upward trend all week. For the final injury report Friday, it's all good news. Here's who is out for Sunday, as it's just one player.

OUT: Erik McCoy (calf)

McCoy was the only player not participating during the open portion of practice to the media. This means that the other seven players listed on the injury report do not carry a game designation status, and are all expected to play. That encompasses Marshon Lattimore (hand), Calvin Throckmorton (knee), Payton Turner (elbow), C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee), Tanoh Kpassagnon (calf), Pete Werner (hamstring), and P.J. Williams (back).

Lattimore, Throckmorton, and Turner were limited all week, but was a full participant in Friday's session. This is a great sign for the Saints, as they look to rebound against the Patriots in Week 3.

