September 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsEditorialGame DaySNN Krewe+SchedulePodcastsVideosForumSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Week 3: Saints Final Injury Report

The final injury report of Week 3 is out for the Saints, with only one player being ruled out of action for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Author:
Publish date:

The Saints look to be relatively healthy going into their Week 3 road contest against the Patriots. Thursday's injury report had some concerns, but overall the health of the team was on the upward trend all week. For the final injury report Friday, it's all good news. Here's who is out for Sunday, as it's just one player.

OUT: Erik McCoy (calf)

McCoy was the only player not participating during the open portion of practice to the media. This means that the other seven players listed on the injury report do not carry a game designation status, and are all expected to play. That encompasses Marshon Lattimore (hand), Calvin Throckmorton (knee), Payton Turner (elbow), C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee), Tanoh Kpassagnon (calf), Pete Werner (hamstring), and P.J. Williams (back).

Lattimore, Throckmorton, and Turner were limited all week, but was a full participant in Friday's session. This is a great sign for the Saints, as they look to rebound against the Patriots in Week 3.

Read More Saints News

Saints Injury Report 2021 (10)
News

Week 3: Saints Friday Injury Report

25 seconds ago
(COPY) Offense vs Pass Defense (10)
Editorial / Opinion

Inside Week 3: Saints Passing Attack vs. Patriots Pass Defense

3 hours ago
Saints Injury Report 2021 (9)
News

Week 3: Saints Thursday Injury Report

23 hours ago
(COPY) Offense vs Pass Defense (11)
Editorial / Opinion

Inside Week 3: Saints Rushing Attack vs. Patriots Run Defense

Sep 23, 2021
First Look Template (2)
Editorial / Opinion

Saints vs. Patriots: First Look at Week 3's Matchup

Sep 23, 2021
Saints Injury Report 2021 (8)
News

Week 3: Saints Wednesday Injury Report

Sep 22, 2021
USATSI_16615707_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Shortcomings at Receiver Hampering Offense

Sep 22, 2021
3 Takeaways (3)
Editorial / Opinion

Week 2: 3 Takeaways from the Saints Falling to the Panthers

Sep 21, 2021