Saints 2022 Draft Prospects: Greg Dulcich and Isaiah Likely

After an abysmal performance by the New Orleans tight ends in 2021, the Saints could look to upgrade the position with one of these Day 2 prospects.

The 2021 campaign was a disappointing one in many ways for the New Orleans Saints. The entire roster was ravaged by injury, resulting in the team missing the postseason for the first time since 2016. They also caused a usually prolific offense to plummet to the bottom of the league in most rankings.

Injuries to WR Michael Thomas, QB Jameis Winston, and all along the offensive line caused the Saints passing game to flounder. Their tight end group was also among the weakest of any position in the NFL.

Nineteen tight ends had better individual production than the combined Saints trio of Adam Trautman, Juwan Johnson, and Nick Vannett in 2021. There are no first-round grades on any tight ends in this year’s draft. However, New Orleans could still look to upgrade the position with a Day 2 pick.

Here's a look at two prospects on each coast who could be the first name off the board at the position in the 2022 NFL Draft.

GREG DULCICH, TE

(UCLA)

UCLA Bruins tight end Greg Dulcich (85) runs with the ball for a first down against the Colorado Buffaloes. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Dulcich went from a redshirt freshman walk-on wideout to one of the best tight ends in the PAC-12. He earned a scholarship by 2020 and finished 2nd Team All-Conference with 26 receptions for 517 yards in a Covid-shortened season.

Dulcich was a 1st Team All-PAC 12 selection in 2021 after pulling in 42 receptions for 725 yards. He scored 10 touchdowns and averaged an impressive 18.3 yards per reception over his final two seasons with the Bruins.

A prototype build for the position at 6’4” and 250-Lbs., Dulcich is a willing blocker but will need tons of improvement. He added nearly 40 pounds upon his conversion to tight end, but will need to improve his upper body strength. He’ll also need good coaching to refine his blocking technique.

As a receiver, Dulcich has an extremely high ceiling. He runs routes like a wideout and disguises his release at the top of his breaks. Dulcich tracks the ball well in mid-air and has the speed to be a downfield threat. He has a long stride to pull away from linebackers and the size to give safeties trouble.

Dulcich snatches the ball out of the air decisively with reliable hands and secures it to his body quickly. After the catch, he has the athleticism and demeanor to fight for extra yardage. He’ll need to improve his release off the line, but has the traits of a big receiver in the slot.

Dulcich will almost certainly be a Day 2 selection and has the upside to go in the second round. With improved blocking, he could quickly grab on to a starting role.

ISAIAH LIKELY, TE

(COASTAL CAROLINA)

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers tight end Isaiah Likely (4) makes a one handed catch over Georgia State cornerback Bryquice Brown (5). Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Recruited as a wideout, Likely converted to tight end upon his arrival at Coastal Carolina. He was an immediate red-zone threat as a freshman, then developed into a reliable starter over his last three seasons.

Likely had a combined 62 catches for 1,032 yards in 2019 and 2020. He’d end his collegiate career with 1st Team All-Sun Belt honors in 2021. Likely led all FBS tight ends with 12 touchdown receptions last season, catching 59 passes for 912 yards.

Likely has an athletic frame at 6’4 and 240-Lbs., but will need to add bulk and upper body strength to be an effective in-line blocker. His immediate value will be as a motion tight end and slot target.

A big-play threat throughout college, Likely had five touchdowns of over 50 yards. His open field speed makes him a mismatch for most linebackers. He has the size to present problems for slot corners in open space.

Likely will need to improve his route precision over the middle, but he has excellent acceleration out of his breaks to get separation. He has terrific leaping ability to give him an advantage on 50/50 balls.

A late riser up the draft boards, Likely could even sneak into the top half of the second round. He has a natural feel in the red zone and a high football IQ to develop in an offensive system quickly.

The Saints are expected to use a high draft choice to bolster their receiving corps. A Day 2 or early Day 3 pick to upgrade their athleticism at tight end would be an equally wise investment.

