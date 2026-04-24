New Orleans Saints Biggest Needs Heading Into Day 2 of 2026 NFL Draft

The New Orleans Saints thrilled some fans when they selected Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson with the eighth pick of the 2026 NFL Draft, but they also ticked off a whole lot of them, as well.

Many Who Dats were upset General Manager Mickey Loomis opted for a receiver who has had a plethora of injuries from 2022 to this past year while in college when defensive back Caleb Downs remained available.

Whether you like or it or hate it, the move has been made. Day 2 is here, with the Saints holding the 42nd pick – which is the 10th selection of the day – and the 73rd pick (ninth in the third round).

What are the team’s biggest needs now that a wide receiver has been chosen, and in what direction do we expect them to go?

Cornerback

Once Mansoor Delane was taken by the Kansas City Chiefs, who traded up from No. 9 to No. 6, it was clear the Saints would either take Downs or Tyson. When they opted for Tyson, it made it likely Loomis would be looking to shore up the defensive backfield early Friday.

A few options who might be available at 42, include Aveion Terrell of Clemson, Colton Hood of Tennessee and D’Angelo Ponds of Indiana.

Jermod McCoy of Tennesee is probably the best of the bunch, and he was projected by some mocks a month or so ago to go to the Saints at 8 (including Friday morning in a mock draft by SI’s Daniel Flick). However, he is coming off a knee injury, which could sideline him into the 2026 season. Considering they already drafted a huge injury risk, it is unlikely they would take another.

If they go CB, what’s the prediction? Ponds. He’s small – really small – at 5-9, but scouts rave over his passion and athletic ability. He also is one of the smartest players in the draft, and he fits the mold of this football team.

If they wait until the third round, watch for Davidon Igbinosun of Ohio State.

Edge rusher

Although the Saints likely were never in on Rueben Bain because he doesn’t necessarily fit the system of DC Brandon Staley, some fans were sure the team would pick him at 8. Turns out he lasted all the way until the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took him at 15.

The @Buccaneers just got a DAWG in Rueben Bain Jr. A dominant, powerful, EXPLOSIVE DISRUPTOR with crazy bend. He used his first-step quickness to beat tackles to the punch and lead the FBS in pressures. His versatility to kick inside on passing downs is will be MASSIVE for the… pic.twitter.com/KoFREm96BE — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 24, 2026

There’s no question, though, the Saints will have to look in this direction sometime soon. It might not necessarily be in the second round, but it would be a surprise of sorts if they don’t go this way with one of their picks in the second, third or two in the fourth round on Saturday.

The top players available here include Missouri’s Zion Young – could New Orleans handle two Zions? Also, Cashius Howell of Texas A&M, Clemson’s TJ Parker and Mason Thomas of Oklahoma.

If they go EDGE, what’s the prediction? Young. There’s a decent chance he won’t be available at 42, but if he is, it’s a bit of a no-brainer. He was a first-team All-SEC player last season and might be a top-three run defender along the line in this draft.

Zion Young (EDGE #9) has some of the best speed to power conversion rushes in this draft.



Paired with his ability to rush from the interior and I think he's a realllll weapon for a team looking for a 3rd rusher.#RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/sSaRLOjH5e — Cole Jackson (@ColeJacksonFB) April 8, 2026

Now that’s not a sexy description to some, but he did have 6.5 sacks last season, and his athleticism could fit the Saints fantastically.

If they wait until the third round, watch out for Romello Height of Texas Tech or LT Overton of Alabama.

Playmaker

You read that right. I have been advocating for weeks the Saints should consider going WR-WR in this draft. I’m not sure how many ways one can say the same thing, but here goes: If your franchise quarterback is in the building, and you have a much-improved offensive line, for crying out loud, bring in as many playmakers as possible.

For all the fans who screamed about waiting until Round 2 to get a wide receiver, you can have your cake and eat it, too!

While drafting Tyson likely rules out a former top target in the second round – Chris Bell of Louisville, who also has injury concerns – and Washington’s Denzel Boston almost certainly will be gone at 42, there are several players to keep an eye on for Friday.

Chris Brazzell of Tennessee is an explosive wide receiver who could come in and take the lid off the Superdome. Germie Bernard of Alabama can play different spots and is a fantastic route runner. He also would work well in the screen game.

Keep an eye, as well, on tight end Eli Stowers of Vanderbilt.

While the Saints have Juwan Johnson signed to an expensive contract, having a second weapon at tight end absolutely would make sense. Stowers is exactly that, and he could be one of the steals in this draft, projecting as an immediate starter.

Potential running back selections include Mike Washington of Arkansas, Seth McGowan of Kentucky and Emmett Johnson of Nebraska.

If they go PLAYMAKER, what’s the prediction? Stowers. I would like to be able to pull the trigger on another wide receiver here, but I am realistic and doubt Loomis would go that way.

It’s much easier to predict tight end, which clearly is a need and there’s a big lack of depth behind Johnson.

If they wait until the third round, keep an eye on the aforementioned running backs if they’re available.