Saints D Declares Trio Out for Falcons in Saturday Injury Report

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The Saints and Falcons released their final injury reports ahead of their Monday night game in the Caesar's Superdome, and a worst case scenario could see New Orleans without its two starting linebackers.

Saints Injury Report

Starting linebacker Kaden Elliss has been declared out for Sunday after not practicing all week with a calf injury. Elliss began his career with the Saints when he was drafted in 2019 in the 7th round, playing with the team through 2022 before leaving for the team the Saints play Monday night for three seasons. He left the Falcons in the offseason, signing a 3-year deal for $33-million to come back to New Orleans.

Elliss is the second big acquisition by the Saints between 2025 and 2026 to get bit by the injury bug. Earlier this week, after pulling a hamstring against the Raiders last Sunday, running back Travis Etienne Jr was placed on the injured reserve list, hoping to return in four weeks.

Also declared out for Sunday, EDGE rusher Carl Granderson with an ankle injury. Grando has five tackles and six assists along with a sack against the Lions in Week 1.

The third on the defensive side to miss out Monday night is EDGE Anfernee Jennings. The former 3rd round draft pick of the Patriots in 2020, had joined the Saints in the offseason, signing a one year deal with New Orleans after being released by the Pats in March of this year. Jennings has two solo tackles to go along with his four assists thus far this year.

Question Marks for a Pair

With Elliss already declared out, the other bad news for the linebacking corps had the other starter, Pete Werner set as questionable for Atlanta. After suffering a stinger against Las Vegas Sunday, Werner has not participated in practice all week with the shoulder injury.

According to head coach Kellen Moore, whether or not Werner plays on Monday will be a gametime decision. "We obviously still have time until Monday night," Moore told the media. "We'll just let it be evaluated for the next 24 or so hours."

Tight end Noah Fant, who has been limited in participation all week, was also listed as questionable. Another newbie to the Saints, Fant has eight catches in twelve targets for 66-yards and three touchdowns, two of which came against the Raiders last Sunday.

Atlanta Injury Report

The Falcons are much healthier with only a pair now listed as questionable.

- Linebacker Divine Deablo with a hamstring. He has been limited in practice all week

- Defensive end Samson Ebukam, who was bumped up to full participation Saturday after being limited all week with a hamstring injury.

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