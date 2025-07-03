Big Year From Saints' Young Rusher Could Make Alvin Kamara Expendable
Who will be the New Orleans Saints’ second-leading rusher in 2025?
Everyone expects Alvin Kamara to get the majority of snaps in New Orleans’ new-look run game under Kellen Moore, but with Taysom Hill still out, there’s opportunity for unproven guys to make a name for themselves behind Kamara.
One of those players is 23-year-old running back Kendre Miller out of TCU, a third-round pick (No. 71 overall) by New Orleans in the 2023 National Football League draft.
LouisianaSports.Net’s Ross Jackson recently described this season as “make or break” time for Miller when it comes to establishing himself as a valuable asset in New Orleans.
“There are a few players headed into the New Orleans Saints’ 2025 season that have to prove they can contribute consistently in order to lock down a meaningful role moving forward,” Jackson wrote.
“For third-year running back Kendre Miller, he falls into this category not because of a question of talent, which he clearly possesses at a high level, but because of his looming health concerns.”
Jackson asserted that, despite the alleged mismanagement by ex-coach Dennis Allen of Miller’s health in 2024, “opportunity shouldn’t be limited for Miller this season.”
“With a new staff in place and a fresh start for the 2023 third-round pick, if Miller can stay healthy and in the field, he will have a real chance to impress and solidify his spot for the future,” Jackson continued.
“With no timetable for return for versatile offensive weapon Taysom Hill … there will be reps available to go around. Miller, who just turned 23 in June, could take advantage … (and) change the trajectory of his career in New Orleans entirely. And just in time, too, as the Saints drafted a talented running back in Devin Neal this year. The two could prove to be an option for the rushing tandem of the future.”
If Miller balls out this season, New Orleans’ front office might begin to feel that letting Kamara walk after the 2026 season would be okay.
Miller has a ton of talent, but he needs to stay on the field in 2025 for his career to be maximized moving forward.
More NFL: Saints Writer Describes 'Hype' Around Young WR: 'He Loves This Offense'