Saints' Kellen Moore Has Huge Decision Ahead With Derek Carr
The New Orleans Saints reportedly have found their next head coach.
After weeks of rumors and speculation, the Saints reportedly are hiring Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to be the team's next head coach. Moore just helped lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl win and now will get a raise and promotion to be the Saints' next head coach.
Clearly, things are trending in the right direction for Moore, but he will have a tough decision to make pretty quickly with New Orleans. The Saints have the lowest cap space in football and there have been rumblings about Derek Carr's future. Will he be back? Or will the team decide to go in a different direction this offseason?
That decision is up in the air but ESPN's Adam Schefter said he "probably" will be back because the team wouldn't get much cap savings without him.
"The Saints enter the offseason roughly $60 million over the cap, and they can't get much relief from quarterback Derek Carr, who has $10 million guaranteed for 2025 with another $30 million scheduled to kick in March 15," Schefter said. "Moving on from Carr would save them only a couple of million dollars, meaning he probably will be the team's QB1 entering 2025."
Clearly, Moore isn't going to be able to sit around and celebrate for long. Free agency will kick off in March. We should know more about his future in the near future.
