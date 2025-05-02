Saints’ Tyler Shough, Drew Brees Have Odd Fact In Common
The New Orleans Saints have a shiny, new quarterback in the form of former Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough.
He was taken with the No. 40 overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. This was the highest the Saints have taken a quarterback since Archie Manning in 1971. The pick has gotten a lot of love, and even a stamp of approval from Manning himself.
Shough has done everything right so far since his selection. He's shared multiple messages to Saints fans and also has an odd thing in common with Saints legend Drew Brees.
The Times-Picayune and NOLA.com's Rashad Milligan shared that Shough and Brees actually both had their first meal after joining the Saints at the same restaurant in New Orleans: Drago's Seafood.
"Shough ate at Drago's Seafood with owner Tommy Cvitanovich, as reported by WDSU's Fletcher Mackel," Milligan shared. "'He's smart and polite,' Mackel was told, 'but we were most impressed by how respectful and humble he is.' Cvitanovich then sang Shough's praises. 'I can tell you first hand, already, he gets it, when you talk about New Orleans and hospitality and friendship and love," Cvitanovich said. "He's got it. He loves this city, he's ready to make a splash in not only football, but jump all into the culture. He wants to be a New Orleanian.'
"Brees' first dinner in New Orleans was also at Drago's in 2006. 'Now, (Shough's) first dinner is in our restaurant," Cvitanovich said. "And if you're asking me if I'm superstitious? D--- sure, I'm a Saints fan, and I hope I'm superstitious and it works.""
This kid is doing everything right so far.
