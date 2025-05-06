Saints’ Tyler Shough Early Reviews Overwhelmingly One-Sided
The New Orleans Saints have gotten a lot of positive buzz over the last few weeks for their selection of quarterback Tyler Shough.
The move came somewhat as a surprise with Shough being taken as the third quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, but his size and experience are two things that have already been praised, even by head coach Kellen Moore.
"Tyler's experience, certainly there's value to that," Moore said as transcribed by ESPN's Katherine Terrell. "You can see it in the classroom aspect of this thing. His ability to process football at a very easy rate in the classroom. It's really, really good when you throw him up there and you're watching film and you're talking about plays and concepts. He's got great exposure, and he's got great experiences that he can lean on...He was ready, he was prepared. Obviously he's been through a lot, in a good way, so he's ready to compete in our quarterback room."
His ability to make changes at the line of scrimmage is something that also has been commended by Moore.
Shough isn't a typical, early-round draft prospect. He spent seven years in college thanks in large part to injuries. There was a time in which he was Justin Herbert's backup and now he's entering his sixth year in the NFL. But, Shough has impressed enough people that fans should be excited. It's not just Moore, too. For example, ESPN analyst and former NFL executive Louis Riddick also recently raved about the young signal-caller.
Although every single person in the world hasn't been moved by the pick, the vast majority of the buzz has been positive. Shough has said all of the right things so far. At the very least, there is a lot of excitement in New Orleans.
