2025 NFL draft: Seahawks met with Oregon playmaker Traeshon Holden
In 2024, Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the Seattle Seahawks in catches (100), receiving yards (1,130) and touchdown grabs (6). That was followed by DK Metcalf, who finished with 66 receptions, 992 yards, and five scores. Veteran Tyler Lockett totaled 49 grabs for 600 yards and two TDs.
Of course, Metcalf is now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Lockett remains on the open market after being released. General manager John Schneider signed Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, as well as River Cracraft and Steven Sims Jr. The latter figures to be more of a factor on special teams.
Schneider has 10 picks in next week’s draft. The Seahawks need offensive line help, but could certainly use a young wideout with potential and a player they could add in the latter stages of the draft. Enter former University of Alabama and University of Oregon wideout Traeshon Holden.
“Inside/outside wide receiver with height, weight and length but missing ideal speed,” stated Lance Zierlein of NFL.com. “Holden’s high-knee action in his take-off is unmistakable and he gets into routes with urgency. He’s a ready-made zone-beater with above-average play strength and feel for space. He’s capable of running a full route tree but will have issues getting off press and slipping man coverage. The tape doesn’t stand out, but his physicality and willingness as a run blocker is a differentiator that could help his cause.”
After three seasons with the Crimson Tide, Holden transferred to Oregon in 2023. In his first year with the Ducks, he caught 37 passes for 452 yards and six scores in 14 games. This past season, he totaled 45 receptions for an impressive 718 yards (16.0 average) and five touchdowns. While the scouting report doesn’t scream explosiveness, that yards per catch is hard to ignore.
Zierlein projects Holden to go in the seventh round, or wind up as an undrafted free agent. Worth noting that the Seahawks do have a pair of seventh-round selections.
