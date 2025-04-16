2025 NFL draft: Seahawks met with Oregon playmaker Traeshon Holden

The relationship between @_dillongabriel_ & Traeshon Holden (@Traeski11) led to the WR posting a 45-718-5 line in 2024.



Holden has a private workout with #Seahawks. Virtuals #Vikings, #Ravens, #Giants, #Steelers, #Bengals, #Titans.