2025 NFL draft: Seahawks will meet with another Georgia offensive lineman
If there’s a belief out there that the Seattle Seahawks aren’t concerned with addressing their offensive front, look no further than the fact that general manager has selected seven offensive linemen in the previous three drafts. Keep in mind that the team has 10 picks this year, including three of the top 52 choices.
The ‘Hawks have concerns at the inside spots. Schneider added Josh Jones in free agency, but you can wager there are more reinforcements on their way.
On Wednesday, the Seahawks had University of Georgia center Jared Wilson in for a visit. Now the team will soon be hosting another talented Bulldog blocker.
NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein with his report. “Two-year starter who will offer more with his pass protection than his run blocking. Fairchild plays with quick hands and adequate athleticism as a move blocker. He’s big but struggles to push opponents and sustain blocks at the point of attack and wasn’t enough of a difference-maker for the run game.
“He’s steady in protection with decent range and active hands. He’s athletic enough to recover against counters but could have issues when matched against a good bull rush. Fairchild could go in the middle rounds and eventually become a starter.”
To his point, Zierlein projects Fairchild as a fourth-round selection. Meanwhile, Dane Brugler of The Athletic ranks the University of Georgia product as his seventh-rated guard prospect, and projects him as a third- or fourth-round pick.
“Fairchild is built to hold his ground and jolt defenders at the point of attack, and he plays with the fierce demeanor to win his individual battles (wrestling mentality). At times, his feet, hands and eyes can get slightly disjointed as he responds to quickness, but he flashes dominance when his moving parts all stay on the same page.
"Overall, Fairchild lacks experience—and it shows at times—but he is powerful, tough and naturally aggressive. I expect him to continue getting better with additional reps. He is an ascending prospect with NFL starting upside, in the Wyatt Teller mold.”
All told, seven of Schneider’s 10 selections come after Round 2. He has a pair of third-round picks, a fourth, two fifths, and a pair of sevenths.
