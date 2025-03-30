2025 NFL draft: Seahawks expected to push Sam Darnold with mid-round QB pick
The Seattle Seahawks wouldn't have signed Sam Darnold if they didn't believe that he could continue the development he showed last season with the Minnesota Vikings. However, if he does not perform up to their expectations, the structure of Darnold's contract leaves the team a relatively painless exit after just one year.
With that in mind, it wouldn't be a bad idea for the Seahawks to take a chance on one of the quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. Accrording to an analysis by Joey Sheiner at Rotoballers, the team will use one of their mid-round picks on a QB to push Darnold.
"While selecting Ole Miss's Jaxson Dart is a possibility, Seattle should address the offensive line or defensive line with that pick. That leaves Alabama's Jalen Milroe or Texas's Quinn Ewers as the likely candidates. Both require far more development and time before becoming starting-caliber players, which will allow them to sit behind Darnold for multiple years."
This scenario makes sense given the team's situation. However, it would also go against a long-standing tradition of ignoring rookie quarterbacks - even highly-touted ones - until they've played at least one year in the NFL. That was the case with Sam Howell before the Seahawks traded for him, as well as Drew Lock, Geno Smith, Sam Darnold and basically every QB they've added with the exception of Russell Wilson.
There's also the fact that this quarterback class is generally not very-well thought of. Cam Ward from Miami and Shedeur Sanders from Colorado are at the top, but those two are the only prospects who appear even remotely ready to start at the next level.
As Sheiner mentioned, it will takea lot of time for either Ewers or Milroe to grow - and the same principle probably applies for Dart or Tyler Shough or any other quarterback Seattle might be in position to draft this year.
The best hope for the Seahawks is that Darnold will pick up where he left off with the Vikings (in Week 16) and continues to grow into the potential that made him a third overall pick in the first place. If it doesn't work out with Darnold, they're back to square one and may look a little foolish for giving up on Geno Smith, who's likely to ball out playing indoors with the Raiders.
