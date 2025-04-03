2025 NFL draft: Seahawks to visit with popular top-five cornerback prospect
Most of the conversation around the Seattle Seahawks regarding their early picks in the 2025 NFL draft has centered around the offensive line. That's understandable given how poorly the unit performed last season and how little the front office improved it in free agency - that is to say, aside from one cheap swing tackle, not at all.
After the Geno Smith and DK Metcalf trades went down, the conversation shifted more towards wide receivers, with many mock drafts now having Seattle taking one at number 18 overall. While these trends make sense, they haven't left much room for outside scenarios, such as targeting other premium positions.
One under-the-radar spot to watch is cornerback, where the Seahawks are seemingly well set up with Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen and Josh Jobe providing three strong projected starters. However, recent comments by head coach Mike Macdonald suggest the team isn't sold on Jobe as their long-term left boundary corner and may look to add more competition at that spot.
There's also this: according to Ryan Fowler at The Draft Network, the Seahawks have a top-30 visit scheduled for ECU cornerback prospect Shavon Revel Jr., after he meets with four other teams over the course of the next couple weeks.
Revel has the requisite prototypical Seattle corner build at 6-foot-2, 294 pounds. He also ran a 4.40 forty and has excellent arm length and hand size for the position. The scouting report on Revel mentions raw athleticism, elite recovery speed, a high football IQ and plus ball skills, to boot.
If we're not counting Travis Hunter (who should really be labeled ATH) then Revel is the fifth-highest ranked corner in this class behind Will Johnson from Michigan, Jahdae Barron from Texas, Maxwell Hairston from Kentucky and Benjamin Morrison from Notre Dame.
Trouble is, if the Seahawks really want Revel, they'll probably have to use their first-round pick to get him, as he's projected to be a mid-to-late first-round draft pick.
