2025 NFL schedule: only 2 teams traveling more than Seahawks
As much as the NFL may try to create a level playing field for all 32 teams, there's one area where that's simply impossible: travel.
Just from a geographical standpoint, western teams are inherently at a disadvantage compared to their eastern counterparts. Only seven of the league's 32 teams play in the Mountain and Pacific Time Zones, so those teams are naturally going to rack up more miles over the course of a season.
In 2025, the Seattle Seahawks, along with their west coast bretheren, will once again have to deal with that harsh reality.
According to Bill Speros of Bookies.com, the Seahawks will travel a whopping 31,802 miles (round trips to and from each away game) during the 2025 season, the third-most of any team in the league behind the Los Angeles Chargers (37,086) and Los Angeles Rams (34,832).
Of that trio, however, the Seahawks are the only one to not play an international game this season. The Chargers kick off the season against the Kansas City Chiefs in São Paulo, Brazil, while the Rams will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, England, in Week 7.
The Seahawks will also cross 34 time zones during the season, tied for the fifth-most in the league.
Seattle will make five different round trips of more than 4,000 miles, all of which send them to the Eastern Time Zone. The longest of those trips comes when they travel 4,905 miles to face the Jaguars. They'll also travel 4,659 miles to face the Washington Commanders, 4,561 miles to face the Carolina Panthers, 4,354 miles to face the Atlanta Falcons and 4,263 miles to face the Pittsburgh Steelers.
As the only team in the Pacific Northwest, the Seahawks are in a unique position where they're not really that close to their division rivals either. The San Francisco 49ers are somewhat close, but the Los Angeles Rams are nearly 1,000 miles away and the Arizona Cardinals are even further.
It doesn't help that, as an NFC team, the Seahawks play nine road games this season, whereas the AFC teams only play eight. Even if they did play just eight road games, though, they'd still rack up a ton of miles, like they do pretty much every other season.
