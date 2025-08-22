All Seahawks

49ers reload at RB with big trade ahead of Seahawks matchup in Week 1

Just more than two weeks before playing the Seattle Seahawks in the 2025 opener, the San Francisco 49ers made a significant trade for veteran running back Brian Robinson Jr.

Nov 12, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) runs for yards after the catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Nov 12, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) runs for yards after the catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
A tough opener for the Seattle Seahawks just became more difficult.

Since 2022 the San Francisco have proven to be Seattle's nemesis. Before former quarterback Geno Smith's touchdown scramble with :12 left last November at a stunned Levi's Stadium, the Seahawks had lost six consecutive games in the series including a playoff game in 2023.

With Niners' quarterback Brock Purdy coming off a down season and with his receiving corps depleted by exits (Deebo Samuel) and injury (Brandon Aiyuk), the Seahawks seemed to be catching San Francisco at a good time in this season's Week 1 opener at Lumen Field.

But hold that thought, the Niners on Friday morning made a significant trade for more firepower. They sent a 6th-round draft pick to the Washington Commanders to acquire running back Brian Robinson Jr. He was the Commanders' leading rusher the last three season, amassing 1,500 yards and 13 touchdowns the last two years.

In his only game against the Seahawks, in 2023 Robinson was held to 38 yards on eight carries but caught six passes for 119 yards including a 51-yard touchdown.

The 49ers are adding some valuable depth behind starter Christian McCaffrey, who appeared in just four games last season after a dazzling 2023 Offensive Player of the Year season. San Francisco's backups have been dealing with injuries during the preseason, with Isaac Guerendo returning to practice this week after a shoulder injury and fifth-round rookie Jordan James being sidelined with a broken finger.

The Seahawks host the 49ers Sept. 7 at 1 p.m.

Nov 17, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) scores a rushing touchdown past San Francisco 49ers cornerback Isaac Yiadom (22) to win the game in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

