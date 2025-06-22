Analyst makes surprise pick for Seattle Seahawks' 2025 NFL MVP candidate
Brandon Austin of Pro Football Sports Network recently assembled a list of every NFL team’s top candidate for league Most Valuable Player honors. Not surprisingly, quarterbacks have dominated when it comes to winning this award. You have to go back to 2012 to find the last time someone other than a signal-caller was named the league’s MVP, and that would be Minnesota Vikings’ running back Adrian Peterson.
Regardless, Austin’s forecast is loaded with plenty of signal-callers, including 2024 winner Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. When it came to Mike Macdonald’s squad, the pick shapes up as a pretty big curveball.
“The Seattle Seahawks don’t have a clear MVP pick. They traded (Geno) Smith to the Raiders and brought in (Sam) Darnold, who bounced back with the Vikings last year. Darnold could be the guy here, but Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a fun choice.”
Seattle traded DK Metcalf to the Steelers and added (Cooper) Kupp,” added Austin, “who is still a strong player on paper, but injuries have slowed him since his dominant 2021 season. A fresh start might help Kupp, but Smith-Njigba could become Darnold’s top option. He’s coming off a breakout year—100 catches, 1,130 yards, and six touchdowns—and earned his first Pro Bowl nod.
“Seattle missed the playoffs last year but remained in the hunt. With a Top-10 defense and a competent offense, Smith-Njigba could be in for a huge year.”
The two-year pro would have to put up some unprecedented numbers to become just the second player in Seahawks’ history (Shaun Alexander in 2005) to be named the league’s Most Valuable Player. What may be even more surprising to some is the fact that a wide receiver has never copped league MVP honors. If Smith-Njigba were to capture the award, it would be a first in NFL annals.
