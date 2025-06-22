All Seahawks

Analyst makes surprise pick for Seattle Seahawks' 2025 NFL MVP candidate

One football writer has his thoughts on each team’s top choice for NFL MVP in 2025. When it comes to the Seahawks, it’s a selection that would make history.

Russell Baxter

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) catches a touchdown pass against Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams (21) in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) catches a touchdown pass against Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams (21) in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Brandon Austin of Pro Football Sports Network recently assembled a list of every NFL team’s top candidate for league Most Valuable Player honors. Not surprisingly, quarterbacks have dominated when it comes to winning this award. You have to go back to 2012 to find the last time someone other than a signal-caller was named the league’s MVP, and that would be Minnesota Vikings’ running back Adrian Peterson.

Regardless, Austin’s forecast is loaded with plenty of signal-callers, including 2024 winner Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. When it came to Mike Macdonald’s squad, the pick shapes up as a pretty big curveball.

“The Seattle Seahawks don’t have a clear MVP pick. They traded (Geno) Smith to the Raiders and brought in (Sam) Darnold, who bounced back with the Vikings last year. Darnold could be the guy here, but Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a fun choice.”

JSN
Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs after a catch against the Chicago Bears during the third quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Seattle traded DK Metcalf to the Steelers and added (Cooper) Kupp,” added Austin, “who is still a strong player on paper, but injuries have slowed him since his dominant 2021 season. A fresh start might help Kupp, but Smith-Njigba could become Darnold’s top option. He’s coming off a breakout year—100 catches, 1,130 yards, and six touchdowns—and earned his first Pro Bowl nod.

“Seattle missed the playoffs last year but remained in the hunt. With a Top-10 defense and a competent offense, Smith-Njigba could be in for a huge year.”

The two-year pro would have to put up some unprecedented numbers to become just the second player in Seahawks’ history (Shaun Alexander in 2005) to be named the league’s Most Valuable Player. What may be even more surprising to some is the fact that a wide receiver has never copped league MVP honors. If Smith-Njigba were to capture the award, it would be a first in NFL annals.

More Seahawks on SI stories

John Schneider on what the Seahawks saw evaluating Jalen Milroe

Former Seahawks super-rival predicts bad news for Seattle in 2025

Sam Darnold answers for Vikings’ poor finish in 2024 NFL playoffs

NFL insider urges Seahawks to trade for disgruntled Bengals star

Published
Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.