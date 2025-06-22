Bills Central

NFL MVP voter explains why Bills' Josh Allen 'earned' award last season

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's 2024 MVP comes with some debate, but one MVP voter explains why Allen earned the honor.

Ronnie Eastham

It's been four months Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen was awarded the league's MVP award. Yet, Ravens fans continue to chirp, saying Allen didn't deserve it, and that it was a "pity" vote.

It makes sense, though Ravens fans are still salty over the fact that their team can't beat the Bills in the postseason, when it matters.

The topic, however, resurfaced when CBS Sports' Pete Prisco, an official MVP voter, made an appearance on One Bills Live with hosts Chris Brown and Steve Tasker. Brown asked if he won the award largely based on his supporting cast, when compared to other quarterbacks such as Lamar Jackson or Patrick Mahomes.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen with his NFL MVP award. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Prisco said simply, "I think it's accurate." Prisco's response is easily backed up by his Top 100 player ranking of 2025. In his rankings, the Bills had three players make the Top 100, including Allen, while the Ravens and the Chiefs had six each, and the Eagles had 10.

Prisco confirmed he voted for Allen, saying, "I think he earned the right to be MVP last year, and a lot of the reasons you point out, I mean he didn't have a 2,000-yard back behind him, like Derrick Henry."

Prisco continued, "And he doesn't have the defense stars that you talk about, and I think they've pieced it together, and done a nice job there, but they've lacked playmakers on that defense. So, Josh is asked to do a lot more."

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee / Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

