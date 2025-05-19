All Seahawks

Analyst ranks Seahawks among NFL's most improved teams from 2025 draft

Seahawks' general manager John Schneider came up with quite the haul in late April. One NFL analyst is high on Mike Macdonald's club following the draft.

Russell Baxter

Jan 30, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team offensive lineman Grey Zabel of North Dakota State (77) and National team offensive lineman Caleb Rogers of Texas Tech (76) battle with National team defensive lineman Ty Robinson of Nebraska (94) during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
Jan 30, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team offensive lineman Grey Zabel of North Dakota State (77) and National team offensive lineman Caleb Rogers of Texas Tech (76) battle with National team defensive lineman Ty Robinson of Nebraska (94) during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks were the only team in the league in 2024 that won at least 10 games and didn’t reach the playoffs. That could change this upcoming season thanks to a busy offseason courtesy of general manager John Schneider.

NFL analyst Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team picked out four clubs that improved the most with help via their 2025 draft class. Those would be the Cardinals, Raiders, Ravens, and Mike Macdonald’s Seahawks.

“Unlike Arizona and Las Vegas, Seattle entered this draft with a lot of picks and not many immediate needs. Their recent investments in this roster mean they’re young and unproven, but not lacking overall talent. Seattle wisely played the board for needs but was also unafraid to make some great value additions that made sense.

“Seattle had my favorite four-player start to the draft of any team in the league,” added Valentino. “As usual, Seattle added elite athletes, including a historically good one in Nick Emmanwori. It’s not just about movement ability and fit, though. Grey Zabel, Emmanwori, and Elijah Arroyo are outstanding players with Pro Bowl upside.”

Nick Emmanwor
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive back Nick Emmanwori (DB40) runs in the 40 yard dash during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Schneider entered the three-day process with 10 choices and wound up picking 11 players. The vast majority of the selections were on offense, with Emmanwori (2-South Carolina) and defensive tackle Rylie Mills (5-Notre Dame) the exceptions.

“Each complements exactly what Seattle wants to do at each of their respective positional groups,” explained Valentino. “It could be argued that Seattle could’ve added yet another offensive lineman to their class, but they carefully added options who can quickly become role players.

"Jalen Milroe can be a subpackage star while he works on his game behind Sam Darnold. Rylie Mills is an older prospect, but someone who will work in a rotation of veterans. Tory Horton and Damien Martinez were incredibly productive and good athletes in college and should make the final roster.”

A new-look offense combined with a defense that made strides as the season unfolded could add up to more than just a playoff appearance for Macdonald and company.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Key Seattle Seahawks draft pick predicted to sit out entire 2025 season

John Schneider tells Rich Eisen why the Seahawks traded DK Metcalf

Seahawks-Cowboys trade proposal fixes ‘glaring weakness’ on offense

Schedule release video rankings puts Seahawks second to Chargers

Published
Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.