Analyst ranks Seahawks among NFL's most improved teams from 2025 draft
The Seattle Seahawks were the only team in the league in 2024 that won at least 10 games and didn’t reach the playoffs. That could change this upcoming season thanks to a busy offseason courtesy of general manager John Schneider.
NFL analyst Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team picked out four clubs that improved the most with help via their 2025 draft class. Those would be the Cardinals, Raiders, Ravens, and Mike Macdonald’s Seahawks.
“Unlike Arizona and Las Vegas, Seattle entered this draft with a lot of picks and not many immediate needs. Their recent investments in this roster mean they’re young and unproven, but not lacking overall talent. Seattle wisely played the board for needs but was also unafraid to make some great value additions that made sense.
“Seattle had my favorite four-player start to the draft of any team in the league,” added Valentino. “As usual, Seattle added elite athletes, including a historically good one in Nick Emmanwori. It’s not just about movement ability and fit, though. Grey Zabel, Emmanwori, and Elijah Arroyo are outstanding players with Pro Bowl upside.”
Schneider entered the three-day process with 10 choices and wound up picking 11 players. The vast majority of the selections were on offense, with Emmanwori (2-South Carolina) and defensive tackle Rylie Mills (5-Notre Dame) the exceptions.
“Each complements exactly what Seattle wants to do at each of their respective positional groups,” explained Valentino. “It could be argued that Seattle could’ve added yet another offensive lineman to their class, but they carefully added options who can quickly become role players.
"Jalen Milroe can be a subpackage star while he works on his game behind Sam Darnold. Rylie Mills is an older prospect, but someone who will work in a rotation of veterans. Tory Horton and Damien Martinez were incredibly productive and good athletes in college and should make the final roster.”
A new-look offense combined with a defense that made strides as the season unfolded could add up to more than just a playoff appearance for Macdonald and company.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Key Seattle Seahawks draft pick predicted to sit out entire 2025 season
John Schneider tells Rich Eisen why the Seahawks traded DK Metcalf
Seahawks-Cowboys trade proposal fixes ‘glaring weakness’ on offense
Schedule release video rankings puts Seahawks second to Chargers