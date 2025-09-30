Trade proposal sends Riq Woolen to NFC East, boosts Seahawks' draft capital
If the Seattle Seahawks' defense has one recurring issue it'sthat their cornerbacks appear gassed by the fourth quarter and start giving up huge completions. While that's not entirely abnormal, it is an extreme case for Riq Woolen, who seems to totally lose focus one crunch time begins.
In Week 1 Woolen gave up two massive catches to Ricky Pearsall, followed by the game-winning touchdown to a third-string tight end. That should have been enough to motivate Woolen to perform at his best for at least several weeks after, but instead he's regressed even more and now he's a total liability in coverage.
It sounds like the Seahawks have had enough, otherwise NFL Network wouldn't have broken the news that teams around the league are monitoring Woolen as a trade target.
Given how poorly Woolen has played the best Seattle is likely to get as far as draft compensation goes is a pair of late Day 3 picks. That's exactly what they get from the Washington Commanders in a new trade proposal from Alex Kay at Bleacher Report.
B/R Riq Woolen trade proposal
- Commanders get: CB Riq Woolen
- Seahawks get: 2026 sixth-round pick, 2027 seventh-round pick
It's a pretty sad return compared to what the Seahawks could have gotten for Woolen before this season started, but it is what it is at this point.
Perhaps a better idea would be to try a player-for-player swap, such as the one Rob Staton suggested earlier this week. That would have Seattle sending Woolen to the Jacksonville Jaguars for linebacker Devin Lloyd, who could then take the place of Tyrice Knight in the lineup and sew up the Seahawks' two biggest holes on defense in one move.
We still like that idea, but the front office would be better off trying to get an interior offensive line upgrade for Woolen, instead. Right guard Anthony Bradford is the weakest link in that unit for the third straight season and has to be replaced if they're serious about making a deep playoff run.
