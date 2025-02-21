NFL analyst claims 'clock is ticking' for Seahawks, Geno Smith
The Seattle Seahawks will have 10 unrestricted free agents hitting the market on March 12 if none are re-signed before then. Some are clear priorities, like linebacker Ernest Jones IV and defensive lineman Jarran Reed, while others would be luxury additions to the 2025 roster.
Along with those free agents, the team has glaring weaknesses that need to be addressed in the draft and free agency. That won't be easy to navigate with a 2025 cap deficit that sits at over $13 million before the official salary cap has been announced.
Next year's cap is supposed to be higher than anticipated, however, which will benefit Seattle. CBS Sports writer Jeff Kerr compiled the Seahawks' projected free agents and top needs heading into this offseason. The team's current situation with quarterback Geno Smith stood out as a crossroads for the franchise.
"The clock is ticking on Seattle finding a long-term replacement at quarterback for Geno Smith, but the Seahawks have to address the offensive line in free agency," Kerr wrote. "Seattle also has to clear some cap space as well."
Prospective cap cuts range from veterans Dre'Mont Jones to Tyler Lockett, as both are on large deals while either playing smaller roles than expected in 2024 or underwhelming based on their price tags. Edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu is also a candidate to be cut or traded so the Seahawks can find a cheaper option in the draft.
All signs point to Seattle extending Geno to give them time to find a younger replacement. Moving on now could simply lead to the Seahawks being irrelevant in 2025 when they could be making a playoff push with Smith at the controls.
At 34 years old, it's understandable to not expect Smith to get a deal that lasts four to five years. But a shorter contract that keeps him around — and keeps the team competitive — makes sense. The front office needs to give him an offensive line that allows him to flourish.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle Seahawks linked to free agent they should have drafted 11 years ago
Seattle predicted to trade Geno Smith, make blockbuster deal with Dallas
Bill Belichick dunks on the Jets for giving up on Seahawks QB Geno Smith
DK Metcalf trade scenario links Seahawks star to potential NFL dynasty