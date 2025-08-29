Did the Seattle Seahawks know better than to pursue Micah Parsons trade?
The Seattle Seahawks probably know Micah Parsons as well as any other NFL team. That didn't translate, however, into them wanting him more than any other NFL team.
Though head coach Mike Macdonald, general manager John Schneider and the Seahawks' brain trust almost certainly had internal discussions about the All-Pro edge rusher, they were never interested enough to call the Dallas Cowboys and make an offer.
Why? Several reasons.
Mainly, the Seahawks are content with a defensive line anchored by veterans Leonard Williams and DeMarcus Lawrence, and complemented by last year's No. 1 pick Byron Murphy. Macdonald is known for coaching up defensive linemen to the their potential, something he did consistently with the Baltimore Ravens.
The Seahawks also didn't want to break their bank, as Parsons received the largest contract ever awarded a non-quarterback from his new team, the Green Bay Packers at $47 million per season.
The Seahawks don't face either the Cowboys or Packers in the regular season, so the immediate impact might be negligible. But input from two people who knew Parsons up close in Dallas could have also figured into the decision to not pursue him.
Lawrence played with Parsons for four years, and Seahawks' defensive coordinator Aden Durde was the Cowboys' defensive line coach 2021-23. Surely their opinions were sought when Parsons became available.
While Parsons didn't have off-field problems in Dallas, he was often criticized by fans and even teammates for being too active on social media. Parsons launched his own podcast and seemingly reacted to every NFL story through his Twitter/X account.
When Lawrence signed with the Seahawks in free agency, he and Parsons engaged in a beef. Lawrence told Parsons he needed to spend less time tweeting and more time focusing on winning. Parsons responded by saying "That's ridiculous."
