Seahawks legend Richard Sherman reacts to 'insane' Micah Parsons trade

Seattle Seahawks' legendary defensive star Richard Sherman breaks down the controversial trade of Micah Parsons.

Richie Whitt

Nov 1, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) talks to line judge Tim Podraza (47) in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Seattle won 13-12.
Nov 1, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) talks to line judge Tim Podraza (47) in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Seattle won 13-12. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys' blockbuster trade of Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday sent shockwaves throughout the NFL. It also caught the attention of Seattle Seahawks' legend Richard Sherman.

One of the greatest defensive players of his era and a likely Class of 2027 inductee to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Sherman took to his podcast to angrily react to the Cowboys trading away one of the league's elite players.

"Jerry Jones has done it again. He's shocked the world ... with insanity," he said on The Richard Sherman Podcast. "This trade throws the Packers deep into the conversation of being a Super Bowl contender. Parsons is a game-wrecker."

As for the Cowboys' side of the deal - acquiring two first-round draft picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark - Sherman joined the chorus of NFL analysts questioning the 82-year-old owner.

"It leaves the Cowboys with a head-scratching pass rush," Sherman said. "There's so much I don't understand about this. But the biggest is you paid Dak Prescott over the market and you paid CeeDee Lamb, and you paid Trevon Diggs, but when it comes to Micah you say 'Ah, we don't to pay that much'."

Sherman, the shut-down cornerback who helped lead the Seahawks to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances and their only championship in 2013, played seven of his 11 NFL seasons in Seattle. He led the league in interceptions and passes defenses while being named to the 2010s All-Decade Team.

He also took offense to Jones referring to Micah as "Michael" during a press conference Thursday.

"I can't even quantify that level of disrespect," Sherman said. "I know Jerry's older, but that's an unforgiveable mistake."

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks in 2022.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks in 2022. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.