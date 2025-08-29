Seahawks legend Richard Sherman reacts to 'insane' Micah Parsons trade
The Dallas Cowboys' blockbuster trade of Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday sent shockwaves throughout the NFL. It also caught the attention of Seattle Seahawks' legend Richard Sherman.
One of the greatest defensive players of his era and a likely Class of 2027 inductee to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Sherman took to his podcast to angrily react to the Cowboys trading away one of the league's elite players.
"Jerry Jones has done it again. He's shocked the world ... with insanity," he said on The Richard Sherman Podcast. "This trade throws the Packers deep into the conversation of being a Super Bowl contender. Parsons is a game-wrecker."
As for the Cowboys' side of the deal - acquiring two first-round draft picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark - Sherman joined the chorus of NFL analysts questioning the 82-year-old owner.
"It leaves the Cowboys with a head-scratching pass rush," Sherman said. "There's so much I don't understand about this. But the biggest is you paid Dak Prescott over the market and you paid CeeDee Lamb, and you paid Trevon Diggs, but when it comes to Micah you say 'Ah, we don't to pay that much'."
Sherman, the shut-down cornerback who helped lead the Seahawks to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances and their only championship in 2013, played seven of his 11 NFL seasons in Seattle. He led the league in interceptions and passes defenses while being named to the 2010s All-Decade Team.
He also took offense to Jones referring to Micah as "Michael" during a press conference Thursday.
"I can't even quantify that level of disrespect," Sherman said. "I know Jerry's older, but that's an unforgiveable mistake."
