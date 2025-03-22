Analyst believes Seahawks could still draft QB after adding Sam Darnold
The Seattle Seahawks have their new quarterback in Sam Darnold, but how long will he last in the starting role? Darnold, the top free agent quarterback available after a career year with the Minnesota Vikings, signed a three-year, $100.5 million deal to join the Seahawks. However, it's effectively a one-year, $37.5 million deal, as there's no guaranteed money after 2025.
That makes it abundantly clear that Darnold is a short-term option under center, and the Seahawks could look to find a long-term option as soon as this year. ESPN's Matt Miller believes the Seahawks to be a sleeper team that could target a quarterback in the first few rounds.
"The Sam Darnold redemption story is great. But there's a chance he doesn't maintain the level of success he had in 2024 now that he doesn't have Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell calling the plays and a great receiver duo supporting him," Miller wrote. "And given the short term of his contract (three years) and large payout in Year 1, the Seahawks could still look to add at the position.
"OK, maybe not quite as early as the Falcons did last year by taking Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 after signing Kirk Cousins, but the idea is the same. I'd keep an eye on Texas' Quinn Ewers on Day 2, when Seattle has four total selections."
Miller is not the first person to predict the Seahawks to go down such a route, nor is he the first to link them to Ewers specifically. However, someone of his status suggesting this idea is definitely something to take note of.
Ewers is one of the more polarizing quarterback prospects in this year's class, able to make some dazzling throws when at his best but being very inconsistent. He's not the only Day 2 quarterback Seattle could look at, though, with Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, Louisville's Tyler Shough and Alabama's Jalen Milroe being other possible options.
Will general manager John Schneider look at quarterbacks when there are more pressing needs on the roster, though? We'll have to wait and find out.
