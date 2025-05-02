ESPN snubs Seahawks DB as potential Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate
The Seattle Seahawks' first pick in the 2025 NFL draft wasn't a flashy selection. Instead, they went with one of the top-rated players in Grey Zabel. The North Dakota State offensive lineman should have no issues starting from day one at guard, even if the pick doesn't provide any "wow" factor.
With their second pick, however, they went for an explosive playmaker on defense. Seattle traded up from the 52nd spot in the second round, sending that selection as well as No. 82 to the Tennessee Titans for pick No. 35. That's where they added South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori.
RELATED: NFL analyst compares Seahawks' new safety to Chargers star Derwin James
One of the hottest names during the NFL Combine, Emmanwori is a massive safety (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) who dominated in every drill. Despite his talent, he was recently snubbed from a watch list for a major rookie award.
ESPN's Ben Solak ranked the top 16 players in contention for the 2025 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award. Noticeably absent from the list was Emmanwori.
To be fair, the list was comprised of mostly first-round selections, with the exception of Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger. The UCLA linebacker was taken two spots ahead of Emmanwori, at No. 33 overall.
Still, Emmanwori has the tools to be a difference-maker on the back end of the secondary. It seems likely that he will do enough to be considered one of the top rookies this season.
Of course, the Seahawks aren't concerned with awards. Their main focus is on Emmanwori improving their secondary, which would help them win where it matters most — on the field.
