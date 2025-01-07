All Seahawks

NFL Mock Draft: Seahawks Take Texas Standout OT

The Seattle Seahawks are projected to improve their offensive line in the latest NFL mock draft.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Seattle Seahawks will be on the clock with the No. 18 overall pick in April's NFL Draft after being the only 10-plus-win team to miss the playoffs this season.

Last year, the Seahawks selected Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II with the No. 16 overall pick, and in Bleacher Report's latest mock draft, they have the Seahawks going back to Austin. This time though, they improve their trenches on the offensive side of the ball with tackle Kelvin Banks Jr.

"Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr. won the 2024 Outland Trophy as the nation's best lineman. Yet an argument can be made that he didn't play as well as the hardware indicates," Bleacher Report's scouting department wrote.

"Banks entered this season in the conversation for OT1. However, perceptions may have changed during the campaign to the point that he is possibly being looked at as a guard prospect.

"For the Seattle Seahawks, veteran left guard Laken Tomlinson is about to enter free agency, while right guard Sataoa Laumea was likely pressed into action sooner than he should have been."

The offensive tackles taken ahead of Banks Jr. were LSU's Will Campbell (No. 10 to Chicago Bears) and Missouri's Armand Membou (No. 13 to Miami Dolphins).

Even though he may not be the top tackle in the draft class, the Seahawks could be getting a strong player in the Texas standout.

"Seattle's line had been an issue throughout the season with an interior trio that could all be replaced this offseason," Bleacher Report scout Brandon Thorn said. "Banks provides them with a potential option at either guard spot and the ability to play tackle in a pinch, specifically if Abraham Lucas can't stay healthy.

"Banks' further performances during the College Football Playoff will be an important part of his projection as either a tackle or guard, but his body control and hands in pass protection, with the movement skills to be an asset in the screen game, signal a move inside as a pro."

Offensive line will certainly be an area of emphasis for the Seahawks this offseason, and they will look to add both talent in free agency and the draft for them to bring along moving forward.

If the Seahawks can improve their offensive line over the next few months, it could be what they need to be on the other side of the table in the playoffs a year from now.

While the Seahawks' season has come to an end, their scouting department will likely be keeping a close eye on Banks and the Texas Longhorns in their College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl on Friday against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT.

More Seahawks News

Seahawks Fire OC Ryan Grubb After One Season

Seahawks' Geno Smith Enjoys Career Day, Sets Stage For Interesting Offseason

Byron Murphy II Active as Seahawks Wrap Up Season at Rams

Seahawks Sign CB Artie Burns, NT Brandon Pili From Practice Squad

5 Key Turning Points in Seahawks' Season-Ending Victory

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Draft