Seahawks late-round RB named best value pick in 2025 NFL draft
The Seattle Seahawks had a strong showing in the 2025 NFL draft, with one analyst claiming they had the No. 1 class in the NFC. Most of the attention has been focused on their selections during Rounds 1-3 as they added a stud offensive lineman in Grey Zabel, an incredibly athletic safety in Nick Emmanwori, a talented tight end in Elijah Arroyo, and a developmental quarterback in Jalen Milroe.
Their first three picks could be contributors from the start of the season, while Milroe has the ability to turn into a starting quarterback at some point in the future. What's impressive, however, is that Seattle continued to find value throughout the draft, including the final round.
In fact, Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski says their best-value selection was Miami running back Damien Martinez, who they landed at No. 223 in the seventh round.
"Miami's Damien Martinez inexplicably fell to the 223rd overall pick. To be fair, he's mostly a between-the-tackles banger, but he has some wiggle that led him to 3,169 yards over three seasons between two programs. He'll be 21 throughout his rookie campaign, too."
Martinez was a bulldozer during his college days, but for some reason, he was overlooked during the draft. In Seattle, he's a player who could push for snaps as a rookie, while also offering them a potential starter.
It's not often a seventh-rounder makes their mark in the NFL, but Martinez could be the exception.
