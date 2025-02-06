Seahawks forecasted to land dominant Clemson LB in Round 3 of NFL Draft
Though they may have found their future inside linebacker duo in 2024, the Seattle Seahawks could add to that unit in this year's NFL Draft. With head coach Mike Macdonald's pedigree in coaching linebackers, he might want to add depth.
The Seahawks are projected to use the No. 18 overall pick to select Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart in Pro Football Focus' latest seven-round mock draft update, and it has also predicted Seattle will take Oregon edge rusher Jordan Burch in the second round.
Could Clemson's Barrett Carter — a dominant, experienced inside linebacker — be Seattle's pick in the third round (No. 82 overall)?
Carter played all four seasons and 52 games of his college career at Clemson, amassing 233 tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, 21 pass deflections and three interceptions. Though he primarily was a true inside linebacker, Carter occasionally lined up as a stand-up edge rusher.
He was most dominant as a senior, totaling 82 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and seven pass deflections. Carter stands out in run defense and making plays in the backfield, recording 30 run stops in 14 games this past season, per PFF.
With Seattle's linebacker play in 2024, it's only a need for the Seahawks if they are unable to re-sign linebacker Ernest Jones IV, who they traded for midseason. Jones was an immediate difference maker, helping Seattle's defense and head coach Mike Macdonald completely reverse the team's trend of poor run defense.
Rookie fourth-round pick Tyrice Knight looked like a potential long-term starter next to Jones, so the Seahawks may be more inclined to spend a third-round pick on an offensive lineman instead of a linebacker. Still, much of the decision-making rests on whether Jones is brought back.
Carter is an impressive prospect and might be a better fit for what Macdonald wants to do. But there's also an element of not needing to fix something that isn't broken.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks projected to take breakout Oregon pass-rusher in Round 2 of NFL draft
2024 NFL draft do-over sees Seahawks pass on previous first-rounder
NFL analyst names Seattle Seahawks’ three biggest positions of need
4-time Super Bowl winner named among Seahawks’ top trade targets